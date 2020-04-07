The Idaho Press partnered with local cities and organizations to produce Safe@Home, a community resource to help residents find information and help during the coronavirus outbreak. The guide ran in the Sunday, April 5, edition. Read it online here.
From Garden City Mayor John Evans:
Dear Residents,
In these extraordinary times, we have seen a significant change to how we conduct our lives with the onset of Covid-19. Therefore, we have been forfeiting many of the daily routines that we took for granted. I wanted to let you know the essential services that the city provides continues uninterrupted. The utility system that we rely on for our domestic water supply and sewer service is secure in its operation. Our police department is fully operational and ready to assist our residents and businesses without interruption and our parks crew will continue maintaining our parks and greenbelt amenities for our residents to enjoy.
As we collectively navigate the pandemic, I continue to be encouraged by the attitude that we are all in this together. I see it on reader boards as I drive down Chinden Boulevard and witness it in the video meetings I attend with area leadership. The coordination between our State Homeland Security office, our Ada County Emergency Management & Community Resilience office, Central District Health, and our area hospitals is comforting. They are all fulfilling their respective functions admirably. Locally, Primary Health and American Family Care have stepped up to provide tests daily.
As we progress through this challenge, I want to encourage everyone to do whatever you can to join in the fight. Please be patient with those that you love and with those that are dedicated to providing the essential services that we all rely on. Please know that your elected leaders and city staff members are doing the very best that we can do to ensure the well-being of those that we serve.
Watch our website, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Nextdoor.com to keep up with what’s going on in our city nestled by the river.
Garden City Resources
City: Garden City
Mayor: John Evans, (208) 472-2927
Non-emergency police department phone number: (208) 472-2950
How to contact City Hall with a question: (208) 472-2900; www.gardencityidaho.org Nextdoor.com
Local hospitals: St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center, 190 East Bannock St., (208) 381-2222; Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, 1055 North Curtis Rd., (208) 367-2121
Grocery stores in your city: Walmart Supercenter, 7319 W State St., (208) 853-0541; Fred Meyer, 5425 W. Chinden Blvd., (208) 323-7030; Albertsons, 7100 W. State St., (208) 342-2756; Albertsons, 3614 W. State St., (208) 426-9614; Walmart Neighborhood Market, 3233 N. Cole Rd., (208) 501-7025.
Restaurants doing delivery/carryout in your area: Nearly all local restaurants are remaining open for carryout and delivery.
Most have partnered with delivery services like UberEats, DoorDash, Postmates and GrubHub, and many are offering free delivery. Check with each restaurant individually to find out specific carryout/delivery options. Other opportunities to help our community: gardencityidaho.org/COVID
Is there a service where elderly can call to keep their home clean and sanitized: The Cleaning Authority, (208) 647-3137; Merry Maids of Boise, (208) 494-8793.
Where to call if someone is worried he/she might have COVID-19 symptoms: St. Luke’s COVID-19 hotline, (208) 381-9500
If you need a facemask, is there a place where you can get one? At this time, facemasks are in short supply. Front line healthcare providers and emergency responders are targeted for primary distribution of personal protective equipment. If you are looking for PPE supplies, continue to shop online, or with essential service businesses. Click here to learn how to make your own mask.
Are there more testing centers for COVID-19 being set up?
Primary Health on Chinden and American Family Care
PHONE (208) 215-7956 ADDRESS 6965 North Glenwood Street Garden City, ID 83714. Open 7 days a week 8a-8p. Please call ahead for instructions. Patients can call the St. Luke’s triage hotline at (208) 381-9500 to speak with a member of the clinical staff for screening and recommendation for specimen collection for testing at a local facility throughout St. Luke’s geographic area.
Animal control: Garden City Police Animal Control (208) 472-2950
Library: (208) 472-2942