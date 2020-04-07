The Idaho Press partnered with local cities and organizations to produce Safe@Home, a community resource to help residents find information and help during the coronavirus outbreak. The guide ran in the Sunday, April 5, edition. Read it online here.
From Emmett Mayor Gordon Petrie:
The City of Emmett now operates at what we call “Tier 4” following Governor Little’s Stay-Home Order—essentially a “lock down” of city facilities. As we adapt to a regular “battle-rhythm” in our fight against a pugnacious, unseen and deadly enemy, we deeply thank the medical providers and first responders throughout the state who operate with limited resources, especially sleep.
Although city offices are closed to the public, we still perform all important functions. We receive your payments, pay our bills, and answer your correspondence and telephone calls. While no walk-in payments occur at this time, direct-pay options already utilized by utility customers continue to function, as does the US Mail and drop box in the south parking lot for payment options. Certain licensing no longer takes place where face-to-face contact would normally happen, but as a “work around”, applications are available on line and once completed can be either mailed or dropped off in the drop box with the appropriate fee enclosed by check.
Council meetings for now will be held by telephone and turnoffs for non-payment of utilities are currently suspended, although charges still accrue. Patrons can always go to the city’s website at www.cityofemmett.org for regular updates and new, useful information. Don’t like computers or websites? Just call 208-365-6050 and we will do our best to assist.
In spite of not being able to see the bug we fight; we’re reminded daily of its results. There exists a palpable and considerable community angst in this fight. Nobody wants it over faster than the writer of this letter. Stay in touch with your friends and family as often as you can by telephone, skype, or email. The sooner we slow the spread, the sooner we can return to near normal and leave this troublesome so-called “new normal.”
Emmett Resources
City: Emmett
Mayor: Gordon Petrie: (208) 365-6050
Non-emergency police department phone number: (208) 365-6055
(twenty four hour dispatch: (208) 365-3521)
How to contact City Hall with a question: (208) 365-6050
How to contact Gem County with a question: http://www.gemcounty.org/covid-19/county-services/
Local hospital: Valor Health, 1202 E. Locust (208) 365-3561
Valor website: https://www.valorhealth.org/covid-19/
Grocery stores in Emmett: Albertsons 640 Highway 16, (208) 365-4420; Bi-Mart 179 W. Highway 52, (208) 365-3288
Restaurants doing delivery/carryout in the the area: Nearly all local restaurants are remaining open for carryout and delivery. Some have their own delivery services and others have partnered with commercial delivery services like UberEats, DoorDash and GrubHub, many are offering free delivery. Check with each restaurant individually to find out specific carryout/deliver options.
Is there a service where elderly can call to keep their home clean and sanitized? Not to our knowledge within the area. Can request help through Facebook group “Gem County COVID-19 Help and Information” page.
Where to call if someone is worried he/she might have COVID-19 symptoms: Valor Health, (208) 365-3561; St. Lukes COVID-19 hotline, (208) 381-9500 or Southwest District Health, 455-5411.
If you need a facemask, is there a place where you can get one? Currently the majority of facemask supplies are being held for use by medical care professionals and emergency medical technicians. A number of local quilting groups are making facemasks and they may be available through Facebook group “Gem County COVID-19 Help and Information” page.
Are there more testing centers for COVID-19 being set up? Valor Health has established a COVID-19 Triage Tent at 1102 E. Locust Street. Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. To 5 p.m. on Saturday. Triage nurse can be contacted at (208) 365-3561.
Animal Control: Emmett Police Department, 501 E. Main St., (208) 365-6055.
Library: Emmett Public Library is currently closed to the public until April 30. E-books and audio books may be available at https://www.cityofemmett.org/library
Water: (208) 365-9569
ADDITIONAL Information Links
SWDistrict Health: https://phd3.idaho.gov/coronavirus/
State of Idaho: https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/
City of Emmett: https://www.cityofemmett.org/
Gem County: http://www.gemcounty.org/
Messenger Index
https://www.messenger-index.com