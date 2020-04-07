The Idaho Press partnered with local cities and organizations to produce Safe@Home, a community resource to help residents find information and help during the coronavirus outbreak. The guide ran in the Sunday, April 5, edition. Read it online here.
From Eagle Mayor Jason Pierce:
Coronavirus has changed a lot about our daily lives in just a few weeks. This virus has caused a lot of stress and uncertainty, but I have seen the citizens of Eagle rise to the challenge. Social distance has not stopped kindness between friends, neighbors or even perfect strangers.
Even though we are seeing each other less, we are communicating and connecting more. You know the old saying, “Necessity is the mother of invention.” These last few weeks have proven that human connection is a necessity, and I am in awe of all the inventive ways people have found to reach out to one another. Whether it is positive chalk messages left on neighborhood sidewalks, offers of help posted to social media, families leaving gifts and cards outside for grandparents, or kids’ play dates over Skype.
Coronavirus has disrupted so many parts of everyday life - education, jobs, community events and institutions. But many families that I know have found a silver lining, the time to slow down and spend quality time together.
However, I know quality time won’t pay the bills. People are going to need help, both emotionally and financially to land on their feet after the coronavirus crisis has passed. So, if you are able, consider ordering from a local restaurant or business, and check on your neighbors, relatives, and friends. If you need help, do not hesitate to reach out. The City of Eagle has created a hotline and webpages for just this purpose.
The Eagle community is caring and hopeful. It is that spirit that will see us through to the other side of the pandemic.
Stay safe, stay healthy, and we will get through this together.
Eagle Resources
City: Eagle
Mayor: Jason Pierce, (208) 489-8790
Non-emergency police department phone number: (208) 938-2260
How to contact City Hall with a question: (208) 939-6813
Local Hospitals
Saint Alphonsus Eagle Health Plaza, 323 E Riverside Drive, (208) 367-5300
St. Luke’s Eagle Medical Plaza, 3101 E State Street, (208) 473-3000
Where to call if someone is worried he/she might have COVID-19 symptoms: Saint Alphonsus COVID-19 hotline, (208) 302-2683; St. Luke’s COVID-19 hotline, (208) 381-9500
Eagle Coronavirus Hotline: (208) 489-8763
(open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
Eagle Coronavirus Response Page: www.cityofeagle.org/coronavirus
Eagle Coronavirus Business and Employee Information Page: www.cityofeagle.org/coronavirusbusiness
Water: (208) 489-8777 (Emergency: (208) 994-9443)
Grocery stores in your cities:
Albertsons, 250 S Eagle Road, (208) 939-9850
WinCo Foods, 3032 E State Street, (208) 908-4903
Fred Meyer 1400 W. Chinden Blvd. (208) 893-600
Restaurants doing delivery/carryout in your area: Nearly all local restaurants are remaining open for carryout and delivery. Most have partnered with delivery services like UberEats, DoorDash, Postmates and GrubHub, and many are offering free delivery. Check with each restaurant individually to find out specific carryout/delivery options.
The City of Eagle has created a list of Eagle restaurants offering takeout and delivery at www.cityofeagle.org/eaglerestaurants
Is there a service where elderly can call to keep their home clean and santized: Call the Eagle Coronavirus Hotline: (208) 489-8763
If you need a facemask, is there a place where you can get one? At this time, facemasks are in short supply. Front line healthcare providers and emergency responders are targeted for primary distribution of personal protective equipment. If you are looking for PPE supplies, continue to shop online, or with essential service businesses. Click here to learn how to make your own mask.
Are there more testing centers for COVID-19 being set up? Click here for details on current testing sites in Ada and Canyon counties. If more sites open, those announcements will come from the hospitals.
Animal control for your community: Idaho Humane Society, (208) 343-3166
Library for your community: Eagle Public Library is closed until further notice. Visit www.eaglepubliclibrary.org for digital options.