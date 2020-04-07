The Idaho Press partnered with local cities and organizations to produce Safe@Home, a community resource to help residents find information and help during the coronavirus outbreak. The guide ran in the Sunday, April 5, edition. Read it online here.
From Caldwell Mayor Garret Nancolas:
To my beloved community,
It has been my privilege to serve the wonderful City of Caldwell for over twenty years. During that time, we have witnessed our City accomplish some truly astounding feats. Uncovering Indian Creek, drastically reducing the crime rate, building Indian Creek Plaza, developing Sky Ranch Business Park, and attracting numerous new businesses to downtown have all been projects we have been privileged to work on in a collaborative effort.
While these projects took a great deal of planning and teamwork, none of it would have been accomplished were it not for the spirit of our community. Watching Caldwell come together through every twist in the road and every challenge we have faced has truly been humbling. Each project was bolstered by the love and support from our residents.
Our City is full of doers and thinkers, problem solvers and hard workers. We are people with love in their hearts and boots on the ground.
It is in this same spirit that we approach our current public health crisis. The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted unprecedented moves at every level of government in order to protect our healthcare system and the most vulnerable members of our community. Partnerships with our local health districts and other governments have been paramount.
Each move we make is because the public health is at the forefront of our objective.
My heart and prayers go out to you all. This time hasn’t been easy on any of us. I encourage you to remain calm, follow the guidelines from the CDC and your local health officials, and to practice good hygiene.
I encourage you to stay up to date on the news from your governments, but to seek out the uplifting stories of humanity and acts of kindness, too. Most of all, I encourage you to keep a prayer in your heart and love in your soul. We are all in this together and we will all come out on the other side together.
There is no place like Caldwell. May God bless you.
Caldwell Resources
City: Caldwell
Mayor: Garret L. Nancolas, (208) 455-3011
Non-emergency police department phone number: (208) 454-7531
How to contact City Hall with a question: (208) 455-3011
Local hospital: West Valley Medical Center, 1717 Arlington Ave., (208) 459-4641, Urgent Care Center 4815 Cleveland BLVD, Caldwell, ID 83605. 208-455-3545, Urgent Care Center 512 N. 21st Ave, Caldwell, ID 83605. 208-809-2875, Caldwell Medical Arts- Saltzer 1818 S. 10th Ave. Caldwell, ID, 83605. 208-463-3000
Grocery stores in your cities: Grocery Outlet, 4907 Cleveland Blvd., (208) 459-1099; Albertsons, 2500 Blaine St., (208) 454-1271; Albertsons, 415 Cleveland Blvd., (208) 454-3411; Azteca Market, 415 N. 5th Ave., (208) 454-2034; Walmart Supercenter, 5108 Cleveland Blvd., (208) 455-0066; Walmart Neighborhood Market, 622 E. Ustick Rd., (208) 454-5640.
Restaurants doing delivery/carryout in your area: Nearly all local restaurants are remaining open for carryout and delivery. Most have partnered with delivery services like UberEats, DoorDash, Postmates and GrubHub, and many are offering free delivery.
Check with each restaurant individually to find out specific carryout/delivery options.
Is there a service where elderly can call to keep their home clean and sanitized: The city has a list of volunteers who are willing to help, (208) 455-3011; also: Merry Maids of Boise, (208) 494-8793; Scrub ‘N Bubbles Cleaning, of Nampa, (208) 482-2660; Trina’s Cleaning Services of Nampa, (208) 861-8823; Metro Community Services, (208) 459-0063
Where to call if someone is worried he/she might have COVID-19 symptoms: local hospital Patients can call the St. Luke’s triage hotline at 208-381-9500 to speak with a member of the clinical staff for screening and recommendation for specimen collection for testing at a local facility throughout St. Luke’s geographic area.
If you need a facemask, is there a place where you can get one? At this time, facemasks are in short supply. Front line healthcare providers and emergency responders are targeted for primary distribution of personal protective equipment. If you are looking for PPE supplies, continue to shop online, or with essential service businesses. Click here to learn how to make your own mask.
Are there more testing centers for COVID-19 being set up? Click here for details on current testing sites in Ada and Canyon counties. If more sites open, those announcements will come from the hospitals.
Animal control: West Valley Humane Society, 5801 Graye Ln., (208) 455-5920.
Library: (208) 459-3242. The library is closed during this time.
Water: (208) 455-3070