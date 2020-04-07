The Idaho Press partnered with local cities and organizations to produce Safe@Home, a community resource to help residents find information and help during the coronavirus outbreak. The guide ran in the Sunday, April 5, edition. Read it online here.
From Boise Mayor Lauren McLean:
During this time of uncertainty, I want to say something that was true before a global pandemic, will be true through our crisis and as we move into recovery and resilience. We are all in this together, Boise.
I know we’re all concerned about our families, our community and our livelihoods. Our community has tough times ahead of us; each of us does. But I believe firmly that together, with our community, we will come through this time stronger and more resilient.
Our community sustains and defines us. It gives us a shared sense of purpose. I want to thank each of you for pulling together to do your part for our city by staying apart. I am deeply grateful.
It’s only through region-wide actions that we will be able to slow the spread of the virus. I applaud Governor Brad Little’s statewide mandatory Stay-Home Order to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
And this is so important. We need to reduce opportunities for person-to-person transmission to slow the spread so that our hospitals do not become overwhelmed and our most vulnerable residents are protected.
I want you to know that everyone at the City of Boise takes ensuring the health and safety of our community very seriously. We are working tirelessly in partnership with all city, county and state experts daily and are putting plans in place to protect the health and welfare of everyone. We acted early because we saw the need for early intervention, and we are ready to deploy our team quickly to meet the needs of the community.
I urge you to visit the City of Boise’s COVID-19 resource center at cityofboise.org/covid-19 for the latest information about COVID-19. You can also contact the resource center by calling 208-608-7000.
I understand that we are each making a huge sacrifice every day by honoring the
Stay-Home Order, but it’s so important. This is our watershed moment. How we pull together as a community will directly impact our ability to rebound stronger and more resilient as we work toward our shared purpose, and it will allow us to move forward into building a 21st century city that is truly for all Boiseans.
I urge everyone to stay home and stay healthy and stay informed. This will save lives.
Boise Resources
City: Boise
Mayor: Lauren McLean
City of Boise COVID-19 resource center: www.CityofBoise.org/covid-19 or (208) 608-7000
Non-emergency police department phone number: (208) 377-6790
How to contact City Hall with a question: (208)608-7000
Local hospitals: St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center, 190 E. Bannock St., (208) 381-2222; Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, 1055 N. Curtis Rd., (208) 367-2121; Boise VA Medical Center 500 W Fort St, Boise, ID 83702, (208) 422-1000
Grocery stores in your cities: Whole Foods, 401 S. Broadway Ave., (208) 287-4600; WinCo Foods, 110 E. Myrtle St., (208) 424-1634; WinCo Foods, 8200 W. Fairview Ave., (208) 377-9840; Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, 5544 W. Fairview Ave., (208) 376-2953; Grocery Outlet, 6969 W. Overland Rd., (208) 323-5321; Trader Joe’s, 300 S. Capital Blvd., (208) 336-7282; Albertsons, 1219 S. Broadway Ave., (208) 336-5278; Albertsons, 1650 W. State St., (208) 342-5651; Albertsons, 909 E. Parkcenter Blvd., (208) 345-3180; Albertsons, 10500 W. Overland Rd., (208) 377-0932; Albertsons, 3614 W. State St., (208) 426-9614; Albertsons, 1520 N. Cole Rd., (208) 375-2542; Fred Meyer, 10751 W Overland Rd., (208) 373-5200; Fred Meyer, 5230 W. Franklin Rd., (208) 429-6400; Fred Meyer, 3527 S. Federal Way, (208) 424-7500; Fred Meyer, 5425 W. Chinden Blvd., (208) 323-7030; Costco, 2501 S. Cole Rd., (208) 321-8704.
Restaurants doing delivery/carryout in your area: Nearly all local restaurants are remaining open for carryout and delivery. Most have partnered with delivery services like UberEats, DoorDash, Postmates and GrubHub, and many are offering free delivery. Check with each restaurant individually to find out specific carryout/delivery options.
Is there a service where elderly can call to keep their home clean and sanitized? The Cleaning Authority, (208) 647-3137; Merry Maids of Boise; (208) 494-8793.
Where to call if someone is worried he/she might have COVID-19 symptoms:
St. Luke’s COVID-19 hotline, (208) 381-9500
Saint Alphonsus: Patients may call the non-urgent COVID-19 hotline at (208) 302-2683 between 8am - 8pm to speak with a nurse about symptoms, screening criteria and locations, risk factors, and precautions.
If you need a facemask, is there a place where you can get one? At this time, facemasks are in short supply. Front line healthcare providers and emergency responders are targeted for primary distribution of personal protective equipment. If you are looking for PPE supplies, continue to shop online, or with essential service businesses. Click here to learn how to make your own mask.
Are there more testing centers for COVID-19 being set up? Click here for details on current testing sites in Ada and Canyon counties. If more sites open, those announcements will come from the hospitals.
Animal control for your community: Idaho Humane Society Animal Control, (208) 343-3166
Library: The Boise Public Library is closed to in-person visits. Digital services are offered through https://www.boisepubliclibrary.org/
Water: SUEZ Water, (208) 362-7304