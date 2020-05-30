Roaring Springs Waterpark is opening for the season at 11 a.m. today. The new Snake River Run is ready to ride, according to the website. Tickets are available at roaringsprings.com. The waterpark is located in Meridian at 400 W. Overland Road.
Linder Farms in Kuna is opening today at 9 a.m. The Market @ Linder Farms will run every other Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through August. The Market @ Linder Farms features local artisans and merchants. More information is available on the Linder Farms Facebook page.
Overland Park Cinemas will be also be opening Saturday, though to keep within safety guidelines, seating capacity will be at 50%, KTVB reports.
Parma Motor-Vu Drive-In will be showing “The Goonies” and “Aquaman” Saturday and Sunday. Gates open at 8:30 p.m. on a first come, first-served. Limited concessions and restroom use are available. Admission is $8 for adults ages 12-61.
LATER THIS WEEK
The Cabin is hosting a free online drop-in writing workshop with Daniel Stewart 6:30 p.m. June 2. Participants are asked to register at buff.ly/2X73Tba.
Alive After Five concert series, hosted by the Downtown Boise Association, will kick off through online streaming June 3. The series will be streamed on the Downtown Boise Association’s Facebook page, Alive After Five Facebook page and YouTube channel. Deviant Kin will open at 6:05 p.m. andDustbowl Revival will headline at 6:45 p.m. The complete streaming timeline and more information is available at downtownboise.org/events/alive-after-five/at-home-experience. The concert series continues every Wednesday through the summer.
”Create Life into the Gem State: An Extraordinary Exhibition For Abnormal Times” is the 45th Annual Juried Show of the Western Federation of Watercolor Societies and will be held at the Riverside Hotel Ballroom. Residents are invited to enjoy a world-class collection of 100 watercolor paintings. The event is free and everyone will be required to wear face masks. The exhibition will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
Snake River Raptor Festival 2020 is going virtual this year due to concerns around COVID-19. The festival will feature many of the same activities, presentations and vendors featured in past years, but these events will be moved to an online space June 1-6. More information is available through the Facebook event, and attendees are encouraged to check back often for schedule details. Attendees can expect presentations/speakers/activities including:
Monte Tish and Slim the Golden Eagle
Cory Roberts — Children’s Book Reading with Live Bird of Prey
Tate Mason — Virtual Tour of the World Center for Birds of Prey
Chris McClure — What Makes a Raptor a Raptor?
Heather Hayes — Long-billed Curlew Project Update
Gina Kent — Swallow-tailed Kite Migration
Bryce Robinson — Kid’s Art Activity
Neil Paprocki — Rough-legged Hawk Migration
Natalie Turley — Avian Protection Program Video and Discussion
Bob Christensen — Bald Eagle Nesting Activities at Deerflat Wildlife Refuge
Terry Rich — Bird Talk with Terry