NNU to host 2020 commencement
Northwest Nazarene University will celebrate its 2020 graduates at its 104th commencement ceremony Sunday, Sept. 6, at the Ford Idaho Center, 16114 N. Idaho Center Blvd. All attendees must have tickets and will be required to wear a face covering. The Graduate and Professional Studies ceremony will begin at 1:30 p.m. and the Traditional Undergraduate ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m. The ceremony will be live-streamed at nnu.edu/commencement.
Restaurants invited to register for 10th annual Dine Out Downtown
Local restaurants are invited to register for the 10th annual Dine Out Downtown Boise Restaurant Week — and this year, registration is free. Registration is available now until Sept. 8 through Downtown Boise Association (downtownboise.org).
“We realize that a $250 registration fee at this time might be cost prohibitive to some wishing to participate in this promotion, so we are waiving that fee for this year,” event organizers said in a press release. “We know that you all have enough to deal with right now and really would love everyone to have the chance to participate.”
Dine Out Downtown Boise will be Friday, Oct. 30 through Sunday, Nov. 8. No additional hours of operation or brand new creations will be required for participation, according to the release, though new creations are certainly welcome. Restaurants are encouraged to figure out a way to fit something already being done into the categories in order to participate.
Contact Heather Lile at 208-616-1052 or hlile@downtownboise.org with questions on participation.
“This decade-old fall tradition is a great opportunity to remind our community what they love about coming downtown to eat,” the release stated, “whether it’s to discover something new, revisit a favorite dish, or lend to support for local food and everyone involved in serving up Boise hospitality and delicious dining experiences.”
You can support The Flicks by streaming these movies
Your purchase of streaming one or both of the movies below can help financially support The Flicks Theater in downtown Boise. Tickets are $12 and 50% goes to The Flicks.
Nomad: In the Footsteps of Bruce Chatwin
Werner Herzog turns the camera on himself and his decades-long friendship with the late travel writer Bruce Chatwin, a kindred spirit whose quest for ecstatic truth carried him to all corners of the globe. Herzog’s deeply personal portrait of Chatwin is illustrated with archival discoveries, film clips and a mound of “brontosaurus skin.” This film is not rated. More information about the movie is available at watchnomadfilm.com/home/.
Once your ticket is purchased you have seven days to start watching the film and 72 hours to finish. For assistance go to watch.eventive.org/help.
Rebuilding Paradise
In the morning of Nov. 8, 2018, a devastating firestorm engulfed the picturesque city of Paradise, California. Rebuilding Paradise, from Academy Award-winning director Ron Howard, is a moving story of resilience in the face of tragedy, as a community ravaged by disaster comes together to recover what was lost and begin the important task of rebuilding. This film is rated PG-13.