Idaho Botanical Garden is offering free admission to health care workers this May as part its mindfulness initiative. Idaho Botanical Garden has teamed up with community partners like Source Meditation and Shine Yoga to offer free mindfulness and movement classes streamed virtually from the garden, according to a Thursday press release. Classes will be streamed directly through IBG’s Facebook and Instagram pages. To learn more about Idaho Botanical Garden's Mindfulness & Movement Initiative visit idahobotanicalgarden.org/movement-mindfulness-may.
“We know that this has been an incredibly stressful time for so many people in our community; we want to recognize and thank health care workers for their bravery and commitment during this trying time and invite them to explore the garden and enjoy the therapeutic benefits of being in nature and gardening," Gillian Bovard, event operations manager for Idaho Botanical Garden, said in the release.
Treasure Valley Collision Center owners Mike and Monica Barber are donating to health care facilities. In April, the company donated $25 dollars for every completed repair, totaling $2,050. This was given to the Saint Alphonsus Foundation for the COVID Relief Foundation. Now, the Barbers and Treasure Valley Collision repair are doing donations through May, with $25 dollars for every complete repair going to the St Luke’s Health Foundation for COVID-19 Response.
Donations support initiatives including:
- Medical grade PPE (Personal Protective Equipment)
- Supplies and equipment
- Resiliency programs for our frontline providers
- Workforce relief for those on quarantine or with family hardships
- Day care for children of our caregivers
- Partnerships with local agencies that offer housing and food access to patients with limited or no resources
Treasure Valley Collision Center is locally owned and operated in Boise and Meridian.
Women’s and Children’s Alliance and Idaho Youth Ranch announced Wednesday they have formed a new "strategic alliance" around educational and job training resources with the intent to help vulnerable families break the cycle of domestic violence and heal from trauma.
Women's and Children's Alliance clients will have the opportunity to access Idaho Youth Ranch job training programs in partnership with Idaho Youth Ranch thrift stores. Idaho Youth Ranch will receive the benefit of the Women's and Children's Alliance Financial Empowerment Educator making classes available to Idaho Youth Ranch clients. Idaho Youth Ranch youth and families may also receive classes on healthy relationships from the Women's and Children's Alliance Prevention Program Manager as part of this partnership.
Women's and Children's Alliance and Idaho Youth Ranch representatives ask community members to donate items to the nearest Idaho Youth Ranch Thrift Store and both seek financial donations to support their collaborative and separate operations. For more information on services:
Victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault can find help at Women's and Children's Alliance: www.wcaboise.org/get-help.
Idaho Youth Ranch: 208-947-0863 or www.youthranch.org/get-help.