Gov. Brad Little will host a press conference at 1:30 p.m. Thursday regarding Stage 3 of Idaho Rebounds. The conference will be streamed to the public through Idaho Public Television and online. Stage 3, planned to begin Saturday, addresses recommendations for vulnerable residents, small gatherings of 10-50 people, non-essential travel and self-quarantine, telework and phased employee returns, and bars opening. Nightclubs remain closed, except they can open as a bar if business protocols are met. More information is at rebound.idaho.gov/stages-of-reopening.
Weed Man Boise announced it will donate 30 gift cards, valued at $50 each, to local residents who need help paying for groceries during this difficult economic time. Customers are asked to anonymously refer friends, family members, neighbors, colleagues — whomever they think could use the help. Weed Man Boise will send a letter and a $50 grocery gift card to the selected recipients’ homes, based on what addresses the nominators provided. Recipients do not need to be Weed Man customers. The campaign runs until Thursday. Weed Man Boise is part of Weed Man Lawn Care FRI: a network of eight Weed Man locations across the nation. Together, they will donate up to 320 gift cards and $16,000 for this campaign, according to a press release.
Roaring Springs Water Park plans to open for the season at 11 a.m. Saturday. Waterparks are authorized to open in Stage 3 of Idaho Rebounds. A comprehensive plan to safely open Roaring Springs has been developed, according to the website, and that plan has been shared with and approved by Central District Health, Idaho Health & Welfare and the Meridian Mayor's Office.
Snake River Raptor Festival 2020 is going virtual this year due to concerns around COVID-19. The festival will feature many of the same activities, presentations and vendors featured in past years, but these events will be moved to an online space June 1-6. More information is available through the Facebook event, and attendees are encouraged to check back often for schedule details.
Linder Farms announced it plans to open its market on Saturday. The Market @ Linder Farms will run every other Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Aug. 22. The Market @ Linder Farms features local artisans and merchants. Linder Farms owners said they intend to take every precaution to make this a safe and enjoyable community event. More information is available on the Linder Farms Facebook page.
K-Town Flea Market announced it is planning to open for the season Saturday, June 6. Located outdoors at the Farm Estates Park, 1450 Massey Ave. in Kuna, vendors will be set up with a variety of wares and services. More information is available on the K-Town Flea Market Facebook page.
Boise Startup Week organizers announced the event will be held virtually this year due to continuing concerns around COVID-19, Idaho Business Review reports. The event features several days of talks and other events to inform and assist potential local business entrepreneurs. Boise Startup Week is scheduled to be held the week of Oct. 26.