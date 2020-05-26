Ada County DMV services (as explained by the Ada County Sheriff's Office):
There is no walk-up service at the Benjamin Lane office.
Those who need to renew their driver's license are asked to do so online: accessidaho.org/itd/driver/profile/index.
New drivers, new residents who need an Idaho driver’s license, or those applying for a new commercial driver’s license, must come in person to the office at 400 Benjamin Lane. Appointments are required. Those who are unable to renew online can also make an appointment. Appointments can be made through dmvscheduling.adacounty.id.gov/naoa/index.jsp. Appointment times are currently being added and some appointments can open up if there are cancellations. Residents are encouraged to check the web portal often. A working email address is required for confirmation.
Canyon County DMV services (also available at canyonco.org):
The Canyon County DMV offices are open, according to the website, but are limiting the number of customers allowed inside the building at one time. In addition, customers waiting in line for service will also be encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines. All customers are encouraged to wear face coverings and only have one customer, or one customer and a parent, per transaction. People who are sick or feeling unwell are asked to avoid visiting the DMV.
Idaho Transportation Department has extended all registrations that expired between March and May. These registrations are now valid until June 30. Renewals for boats, snowmobiles and off-highway vehicles are not available at this time due to system upgrades at Idaho Parks and Recreation. Renewals have to be completed online at parksandrecreation.idaho.gov/ or by phone: 800-247-6332. Most existing vehicle registrations can be renewed via mail, online at itd.idaho.gov or by phone at 208-455-6020.
The deadline for obtaining a Real ID Star Card has been extended to October 2021.
More information is available at canyonco.org.
UPCOMING EVENTS
Snake River Raptor Festival 2020 is going forward, but with some adjustments due to concerns around COVID-19. Event organizers announced Snake River Raptor Fest 2020 will feature many of the same activities, presentations and vendors featured in past years, but these events will be moved to an online around the week of June 1.
Attendees can expect presentations/speakers/activities including:
- Monte Tish and Slim the Golden Eagle — Life with Slim
- Cory Roberts — NCA Environmental Education Specialist — Children’s Book Reading with Live Bird of Prey
- Tate Mason — Peregrine Fund — Virtual Tour of the World Center for Birds of Prey
- Chris McClure — Peregrine Fund — What Makes a Raptor a Raptor?
- Heather Hayes — Intermountain Bird Observatory — Long—billed Curlew Project Update
- Gina Kent — Avian Research and Conservation Institute (Gainesville, Florida) — Swallow—tailed Kite Migration
- Bryce Robinson — Local Artist/Cornell University PhD Candidate — Kid’s Art Activity
- Neil Paprocki — University of Idaho PhD Candidate — Rough—legged Hawk Migration
- Natalie Turley — Idaho Power — Avian Protection Program Video and Discussion
- Bob Christensen — Friends of Deerflat National Wildlife Refuge — Bald Eagle Nesting Activities at Deerflat
- Norm Nelson — Local Artist and Morley Nelson’s Son — TBD
- Terry Rich — Boise State University PhD Candidate — Bird Talk with Terry
Special musical performances by:
- Idlytime — Local Musicians — Friday Evening Live Stream Performance
- Hillfolk Noir — Local Musicians — Saturday Evening Live Stream Performance
More information is available through the Facebook event, and attendees are encouraged to check back often for schedule details.
Linder Farms announced it plans to open The Market Saturday, May 30. The Market @ Linder Farms will run every other Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through August, with Aug. 22 scheduled as the final market day of the season. The Market @ Linder Farms features local artisans and merchants. Linder Farms owners said they intend to take every precaution to make this a safe and enjoyable community event, and are listening to the governor's advice to have signs posted throughout the farm to remind people of social distancing rules. Wearing masks is encouraged, and the owners ask if you're feeling under the weather or showing symptoms of COVID-19, please stay home. More information is available on the Linder Farms Facebook page.
K-Town Flea Market announced it is planning to open for the season Saturday, June 6. Located outdoors at the Farm Estates Park, 1450 Massey Ave. (the southwest corner of Linder and Deerflat Roads), vendors will be set up with a variety of wares and services. Flea market organizers appreciate and are requesting all participants follow safety guidelines to stop the spread of COVID-19. More information is available on the K-Town Flea Market Facebook page.
The Splash Pad is planned to open June 1, the Parks and Recreation Department announced, and all city playground equipment and restrooms are open.