We’re temporarily replacing our calendar with information on community resources. Send your ideas to newsroom@idahopress.com or join our Facebook group, “Idaho Press Community Group: COVID-19 Resources.”
Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is offering to connect residents who have had an unexpected significant change in income that may be ongoing for the foreseeable future. Information about the SNAP benefits food program, meal delivery for seniors, help with health insurance and more are available through this resource. Call 1-877-456-1233 or visit www.livebetteridaho.org.
The Idaho Office of the Attorney General has information about seeing and reporting COVID-19 related scams, Idaho's Price Gauging Law, frequently asked questions about the law and more on the website: ag.idaho.gov/office-resources/covid-19.
Nampa School District school buildings will have outdoor coverage for families with no internet access. The capacity is for about 50 devices at a time. Several providers including AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile are waiving data overage charges or late fees for the duration. The district is also pursuing other options for connectivity for families, including several hotspots that can be checked out by families until they are gone. Sparklight (formerly Cable One) is offering free Wi-Fi spots, including in Nampa at its office, 2101 E. Karcher Road; Orah Brandt Park (East Quaker and Orah Way in Nampa); and Skyview Park (East Cottage and Blakeslee).
Local school districts continue to offer free meals for children at grab-and-go sites and now several are offering meal delivery via busing. Visit your local school district's website for more information.
Blue Cross of Idaho has waived all member cost-sharing for testing and treatment of COVID-19. The expansion covers cost-share treatment received through June 30, and is offered at no additional premium cost.
Caldwell city officials have collaborated to offer additional support to local businesses. By working with local businesses, Caldwell officials hope to provide assistance where they need it, such as temporarily changing right-of-way laws, modifying parking spaces or changing signage to ensure easier pickup for customers. Businesses are encouraged to contact the Caldwell City Clerk, Debbie Geyer, for questions and assistance that they would deem the most helpful: dgeyer@cityofcaldwell.org.
Red Light Challenge is partnering with the National MS Society to raise money for the cause by offering a live video acoustic duo concert of original music. The performance will be filmed at the Valiant Productions studio in Boise and broadcast live on Facebook 7 p.m. Saturday, April 4. Donations can be made through www.nationalmssociety.org/Chapters/UTU.
Life’s Kitchen in Boise announced it will close its dine-in kitchen but will continue to make to-go meals to meet community needs. Life’s Kitchen can be contacted at 208-331-0199 or via Facebook.
Care House Partnerships Food Bank continues to be open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 12:30-4 p.m. at 1524 Sixth St. S. in Nampa.
Healthwise is a local nonprofit health education company. It has created a COVID-19 resource center with plain language, evidence-based articles, videos, infographics, and more. The website is at healthwise.org.
The Salvation Army has made changes to its food pick-up sites. Its efforts are now aided by Missions43, a veteran initiative providing able-bodied and low-risk volunteers.
- Boise's location, 9492 W. Emerald St., has a drive-thru food service open noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. With support of Mission43 food delivery is available in Ada County. Assistance with utilities is also available. For more information about services call 208-343-5429.
- The Nampa Community Family Shelter offers Grab & Go lunches Monday - Friday at 1412 4th St. S. Nampa from 11:30 a.m. to noon. The Nampa Food Pantry will continue to distribute food boxes Monday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 403 12th Ave. S. The Nampa Corps serves the cities of Nampa, Homedale, Huston, Marsing, Melba and Murphy. For questions, please contact The Salvation Army Nampa office at 208- 467-6586.
- Caldwell has a drive-thru pantry 1-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays to Thursdays. Utility assistance is also available. Food boxes/toiletries can be delivered as requested. Diapers and wipes are available as requested through the food pantry hours as well. Call 208-459-2011 for more information or assistance.
A full list of services across Southern Idaho is at https://salarmy.us/COVID-19Services. For more information about additional services call 208-343-5429.
AARP Community Connections is a new online platform that will allow users to organize and find local volunteer groups to help pick up groceries, provide financial assistance or lend emotional support to neighbors, friends and loved ones.
Users are able to:
- Request a call from an AARP volunteer, or a trained counselor;
- Create an account with Savo to make connecting with their families easier;
- Join “The Mighty,” a safe, supportive online community for people facing health challenges and their caregivers.
AARP Community Connections is free to use, and AARP membership is not required. For more information, visit www.aarpcommunityconnections.org.
The Boys & Girls Club will serve grab-and-go breakfast and lunch to any child ages 1-18 while supplies last at locations in Boise, Garden City, Meridian and Nampa. Find out more at www.adaclubs.org.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County also has sites for emergency child care relief amid the COVID-19 crisis for health care workers, first responders and essential personnel. All-day child care services (7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays) will cost $6 per day. Enrollment for children of health care workers, first responders and essential personnel is also available at any of the Clubs located in Boise, Meridian, Garden City and Kuna. Go to www.adaclubs.org to find contact information for the Clubs.
The Idaho Food Bank continues to operate. Contact the main warehouse in Boise at 208-336-9643.
West Valley Humane Society is moving to adoptions by appointment only. Start the process at westvalleyhumanesociety.org/adoptions. Once the adoption application is submitted, West Valley Humane Society will connect to schedule a visit. Multiple adopters will not be in the building at one time.
ADDITIONAL HELP
The COVID-19 Response Fund for Idaho is a new charitable fund that will provide support for low-income, vulnerable Idahoans, and affected families. The new fund is accepting applications for grants from organizations throughout Idaho working with people affected by the COVID-19 crisis.
Idaho 2-1-1 CareLine is a program of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare that provides a robust database offering free or low-cost programs and services such as social services, medical assistance, food and clothing, daycare options, emergency shelter and more.
The Idaho Youth Ranch is now offering video therapy options for new and existing clients, and telephone options for families without access to internet or video-capable devices. Idaho Youth Ranch is continuing to take new clients, according to the press release. To schedule an appointment, call the help line at 208-947-0863 or request an appointment online at www.youthranch.org/get-help. Idaho Youth Ranch is asking the public to stop dropping donations at thrift stores’ back doors during the COVID-19 crisis as employees are not on site.
Business loans: Idaho small businesses impacted by coronavirus can now access federal disaster loans. Small businesses, private nonprofit organizations of any size, small agricultural cooperatives and small aquaculture enterprises that have been financially impacted as a direct result of the coronavirus since Jan. 31, 2020, may qualify for Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million to help meet financial obligations and operating expenses that could have been met if the disaster had not occurred. The deadline to apply is Dec. 21, 2020. For more information, commerce.idaho.gov/covid-19.
United Way of Treasure Valley has created a Community Resource Page, in partnership with dozens of local entities, highlighting housing assistance, childcare assistance, health care, resources for educators and parents, transportation assistance, and more. Visit www.unitedwaytv.org.
Denny’s is introducing new store hours, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, that will allow for delivery and takeout only. All delivery fees will be waived through April 12. For both carryout and delivery, guests can order online at dennys.com.
Applebee’s locations in Boise, Eagle and Nampa are offering delivery and to-go services.
Firehouse Subs is offering a free Kids’ Combo with purchase of a medium or large sub carry-out order. Firehouse Subs Kids’ Combos include a choice of a Grilled Cheese Sandwich, Small Meatball, Turkey & Provolone or Ham & Provolone Subs, along with a 12 oz. fountain drink or carton of milk, dessert and a kid-sized fire hat. This offer must be mentioned on the phone and is valid through April 30 at participating U.S. Firehouse Subs locations.
Sizzler Restaurants in Meridian and Nampa will offer curbside takeout and third-party delivery. Guests can order take out at www.thesizz.com and through third-party delivery partners: Grub Hub, Uber Eats and Boise Food Express.
Wingers Restaurants in Nampa, Mountain Home and Meridian offers take-out and delivery-only orders. Wingers is partnering with Door Dash, Grub Hub and Postmates in Nampa and Meridian, and will launch its own delivery service in Mountain Home. To help hard-hit employees, Wingers owner Brad McDougal is starting a $15,000 fund for employees to borrow from to pay for necessities during the coronavirus period, and employees can eat daily for free. Starting Saturday, customers can purchase $25 gift certificates with 100% of the purchase going to the new Employees Food Fund.
BACON in Downtown Boise will be offering pick up and delivery for customers.
The Boise School District is offering free grab-and-go meals at six sites 11 a.m. to noon weekdays. The school district has also added busing meals to families around the same time. Visit https://www.boiseschools.org for more information.
The Caldwell School District will offer free meals for children from 10-11 a.m. through Friday at schools and parks. The child must be present to receive meals and does not have to be a Caldwell School District student. Adults may buy a sack meal for $4. Locations are listed at caldwellschools.org.
Canyon Springs High School food pantry, 516 N. 11th Ave., Caldwell will still be available to students, according to Caldwell School District’s Facebook page. Please email lvelasquez@caldwellschools.org to arrange a time.
Big Box Outlet Store at 352 Caldwell Blvd. in Nampa is offering free lunch for school-age children from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays.
Kuna School District will offer free, grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches for children weekdays until schools reopen. Pick up is from 11 a.m. to noon at Ross Elementary, Reed Elementary and Kuna High School. Children do not need to be enrolled in the district to receive a free meal, but they need to be present to receive it.
The Nampa School District is serving free meals at sites from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays. The school district is now busing meals to families as well. Visit https://www.nsd131.org for more information.
West Ada School District is offering free breakfast & lunch combo meals for children ages 1-18. Meals will be provided 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays via drive-thru in school bus lanes and a designated area in front of the school for walk-up Grab-N-Go meals. Children must be present to receive a free meal; parents may not pick up free meals for their children. If a parent would like to pick up additional meals for children not present at pick up s $5 per combo meal charge will be applied. Exact change is required.
Meals on Wheels “curbside” meals at senior centers: Though senior centers throughout the Treasure Valley are temporarily closed, Metro Meals on Wheels will continue to provide “curbside” meals there.
Seniors in Boise and Meridian can still pick up lunch with curbside service offered from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekdays at Boise’s Dick Eardley Senior Center, 690 Robbins Road, and the Meridian Senior Center, 1920 N. Records Way.
Seniors in Caldwell and Nampa are asked to call 208-459-0132 (if in Caldwell) or 208-467-7266 (if in Nampa) beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday to order. Residents are encouraged to “keep trying” if the line is busy. Meals will be available for pickup at the Caldwell Senior Center, 1009 Everett St., and the Nampa Senior Center, 207 Constitution Way, Monday to Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for a suggested donation of $4 for those 60 and over, and a $5 charge for under 60.
Meals On Wheels delivery will continue to be delivered to seniors in Canyon County at the usual time each day. Meals will be placed in a plastic bag with handles and hung on the door of the residence. After knocking or ringing the doorbell, the deliverer will wait to be sure that the meal is taken inside. For more information contact 208-454-8142.
WAYS TO GIVE
COVID-19 Response Fund for Idaho: www.idahocf.org/covid-19. Created in partnership through The Idaho Community Foundation, United Way of Treasure Valley and Idaho Nonprofit Center.
The American Red Cross is facing a blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations, the website states. Donating blood is a safe process and people should not hesitate to give or receive blood. Visit redcross.org for information.
Metro Meals on Wheels: metromealsonwheels.net.
The Salvation Army: boise.salvationarmy.org.
PMR Gives Back, the charitable arm of Premier Mortgage Resources LLC in Meridian, has launched an outreach campaign to help those who are struggling in the Boise area as a result of COVID-19. The charity will match financial donations, dollar for dollar, up to $10,000 to feed as many families as possible through the Idaho Foodbank. The drive will launch as soon as the stay-at-home order is lifted. In addition, Christopher Bruce, a loan officer with Premier Mortgage Resources, is organizing STEM packages and book donations for students, which are being distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis to families in need at local schools. For more information visit pmrloans.com/giveback.
West Valley Humane Society in Canyon County is reaching out to the public with concerns about how the COVID-19 outbreak will impact animal welfare and people’s ability to adopt a pet or afford their pet’s needs. The shelter is accepting donations at westvalleyhumanesociety.org/COVID.
Please note: All resources will continue to be assessed and updated as more information about the novel coronavirus becomes available.
