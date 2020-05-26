Ada County DMV services (as explained by the Ada County Sheriff’s Office):
There is no walk-up service at the Benjamin Lane office.
Those who need to renew their driver’s license are asked to do so online: accessidaho.org/itd/driver/profile/index.
New drivers, new residents who need an Idaho driver’s license, or those applying for a new commercial driver’s license, must come in person to the office at 400 Benjamin Lane. Appointments are required. Those who are unable to renew online can also make an appointment. Appointments can be made through dmvscheduling.adacounty.id.gov/naoa/index.jsp. Appointment times are currently being added and some appointments can open up if there are cancellations. Residents are encouraged to check the web portal often. A working email address is required for confirmation.
Canyon County DMV services (also available at canyonco.org):
The Canyon County DMV offices are open, according to the website, but are limiting the number of customers allowed inside the building at one time. In addition, customers waiting in line for service will also be encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines. All customers are encouraged to wear face coverings and only have one customer, or one customer and a parent, per transaction.
People who are sick or feeling unwell are asked to avoid visiting the DMV.
Online services for driver’s licenses and ID renewals have been expanded, and residents are encouraged to utilize online services when possible: accessidaho.org/itd/driver/profile/index.
The Driver’s License Office is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday – Friday. Written testing ends at 3 p.m.
The Motor Vehicle Office is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday – Friday. The line for motor vehicle title and registration will start at the entrance door and move east. Markings have been put in place to help customers adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Idaho Transportation Department has extended all registrations that expired between March and May. These registrations are now valid until June 30. Renewals for boats, snowmobiles and off-highway vehicles are not available at this time due to system upgrades at Idaho Parks and Recreation. Renewals have to be completed online at parksandrecreation.idaho.gov/ or by phone: 800-247-6332. Most existing vehicle registrations can be renewed via mail, online at itd.idaho.gov or by phone at 208-455-6020.
The deadline for obtaining a Real ID Star Card has been extended to October 2021.