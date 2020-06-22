A statewide AARP telephone town hall with Gov. Brad Little and Sen. Mike Crapo about COVID-19 in Idaho is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Participants can join by dialing toll-free 866-767-0637 or can register in advance by visiting vekeo.com/aarpidaho/.
Little will host a press conference regarding Idaho Rebounds at noon Thursday. The conference will be streamed to the public through Idaho Public Television and will be available online. Later the same day, Little will answer questions about COVID-19 in Idaho LIVE on Idaho Public Television at 8 p.m., which will also be available online.
Return to Work bonuses: Idaho has set aside $100 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to cover Return to Work bonuses. One-time cash bonuses of $1,500 for full-time work and $750 for part-time work and will be provided to eligible workers after returning to the workplace.
Employers apply for the bonuses on behalf of their employees. Eligibility requirements and information on how to apply are available at rebound.idaho.gov/return-to-work-bonuses/. The funds are available on a first-come, first-served basis and are based on the date of returning to work.
Submissions start July 13 for workers who returned from May 1 through June 14. A second wave of applications will open on July 20.
President Trump, White House officials and Congressional Republicans are looking to Idaho’s Return to Work bonuses for similar programs on the federal level, according to a press release. More than 60% of Americans who are out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic earn more with enhanced unemployment benefits than their normal wages.
Affected by COVID-19 and need help paying rent? Here's where to go:
Idaho renters affected by COVID-19 may be eligible for financial assistance through Idaho Housing and Finance Association’s Housing Preservation Program. The program provides short-term rent and utility support, according to Idaho Housing and Finance Association's website.
To qualify, renters must have a current household income of 80% of area median income or less, owe past-due rent or utilities or be unable to pay upcoming rent or utilities, the website states. Those receiving a federal housing subsidy are not eligible. Additional eligibility details: idahohousing.com/hpp-faq/.
Those interested in the program can visit idahohousing.com/covid-19 and click on the “help for renters” tab to learn more about the qualifications or to submit an application. Further assistance is available by calling 1-855-452-0801.
To read the entire post on Idaho Housing and Finance Association's website: idahohousing.com/blog/financial-help-available-for-idaho-renters/.
A statewide virtual job fair, put on by Idaho Business League Events and other partners, will be held 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday. To register visit iblevents.com. The virtual job fair will be at IdahoCareerFair.com.