Stuff the Bus continues
Walmart and The Salvation Army are teaming up to provide new school supplies to local children in need during the “Stuff the Bus” campaign event at any Walmart Superstore in the Treasure Valley through Sunday.
In light of COVID-19, The Salvation Army has adapted its services to ensure children continue receiving educational support. When shoppers visit Walmart, they can purchase and drop off requested items at Salvation Army collection bins at the front of each store. To learn more visit boise.salvationarmy.org.
“Last year, there was over 700 children in Ada County whose parents need assistance with school supplies,” Major Thomas Stambaugh from The Salvation Army said in a statement. “We anticipate this number will increase significantly this year due to the novel coronavirus.”
Community Calendar
Saturday
Meridian — Main Street Market, 9 a.m., City Hall Plaza, 33 E. Broadway Ave.
Meridian — Book Grab Bag Sale, 9:30 a.m., Cherry Lane Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane. Friends of the Meridian Library District.
Nampa — 34th Annual Festival of the Arts, 10 a.m., Lakeview Park, 1304 7th St. N. Nampa Recreation Center.
Meridian — Mad Hatter's Tea Party, 10 a.m., Children's Museum of Idaho, 790 S. Progress Ave.
Star — Treasure Valley Women for Wildlife: Conservation with Class, 5 p.m., High Desert Station, 6780 Willis Road. Treasure Valley Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.
Parma — Parma Motor-Vu Drive-In, "Monty Python and The Holy Grail" PG, 9:25 p.m., "Jay & Silent Bob Reboot" (R) 11:10 p.m. Admission $8 for adults.
The Flicks showtimes
Friday-Sunday, Aug. 7-9
- "Summerland" 12:20, 2:35, 4:45, 7:05, 9:15 (CC, AD)
- "Made in Italy" 2:00, 4:30, 7:00, 9:30 (CC, AD)
- "The Burnt Orange Heresy" 12:40, 2:50, 5:00, 7:10, 9:25 (CC, AD)
- "Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind" 1:00, 3:05, 5:10, 7:15, 9:20
For more information go to theflicksboise.com.