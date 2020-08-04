Treasure Valley Family YMCA has announced four of its facilities will be receiving sites for donations of laptops for Close the Divide Day. The event, hosted by Idaho Business for Education, is a communitywide effort aimed at collecting spare laptops from businesses and the public to donate to the nearly 200,000 Idaho students without devices, according to a press release. Donation sites will be open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Wednesday at the following locations:
- Downtown Boise YMCA — 1050 W. State St.
- Caldwell YMCA — 3720 S. Indiana Ave.
- South Meridian YMCA — 5155 S. Hillsdale Ave.
- West Boise YMCA & Boise City Aquatic Center — 5959 N. Discovery Way.
For more information on how you can donate a computer or make a financial contribution go to idahobe.org/close.
“The Y is proud to be a part of the Idaho Business for Education effort to Close the Divide which will provide much-needed computers and internet service to students who do not have these learning tools at home,” David Duro, president and CEO of Treasure Valley Family YMCA, said in the press release. “It is vital to the future of our community that all students are provided with equal opportunity and access to learning for the 2020-21 school year.”
Tuesday
Meridian — Earth and Space Camp, 10 a.m., Children’s Museum of Idaho, 790 S. Progress Ave.
Boise — Nature Inspired — Hand Formed: Edie Martin/Amy McRae Collaboration, 11 a.m., 1015 Main St. Art Source Gallery.
Online — The Adoption and Impacts of Teleworking, 1 p.m., Community Planning Association.
Online — Teen Space (Electronic Magazine Workshop), 2 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Meridian — New Student Enrollment Fair, 3 p.m., Renaissance High School, 1307 E. Central Drive.
Boise — Tuesday Food Fellowship Community Dinner, 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 707 W. Fort St.
Caldwell — Farm to Fork Farmers’ Market, 5 p.m., Indian Creek Plaza, 120 S. Kimball Ave. Tuesdays on the Creek begins at 6 p.m.
Online — Free Drop-In Writing Workshop, 6:30 p.m., The Cabin, thecabinidaho.org.
CrowdCast — Stacey Guill — The Stone House in the Canon, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop.
Online — Free live-streaming Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, 8 p.m., GEM Center for the Arts.
Wednesday
Online — Your Memoir: A Guide to Getting it Done with Susan Bruns Rowe, 10 a.m., The Cabin, thecabinidaho.org.
Meridian — Earth and Space Camp, 10 a.m., Children’s Museum of Idaho, 790 S. Progress Ave.
Online — Business Basics: The Legal 411: Operating a Company (part 1 of 3), 11 a.m., Zions Bank Business Resource Center.
Boise — Nature Inspired — Hand Formed: Edie Martin/Amy McRae Collaboration, 11 a.m., 1015 Main St. Art Source Gallery.
Online — Alive After Five free summer concert series, High Pine Whiskey Yell opens for Jared & The Mill. Grab merchandise and to-go beer/wine to enjoy at home from 4:30-6 p.m. Support Boise Firefighters Burnout Fund, Camp Rainbow Gold and Ronald McDonald House through Tips for Charities. Downtown Boise Association Facebook & YouTube. downtownboise.org.
Online — Petal and Snow: A Fairy Tale Workshop with Catherine Kyle, 6:30 p.m., The Cabin, thecabinidaho.org.
Meridian — Live on the Patio at Big Al’s, 7 p.m., The Village at Meridian.