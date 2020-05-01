With the implementation of additional screenings in response to concerns over COVID-19, Jodi Peterson-Stigers checks the temperature of guests as they arrive at Interfaith Sanctuary in Boise, Monday, March 16, 2020. New screening criteria dictate that any guest with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or greater would be sent to the Boise Rescue Mission.
Editor's note: The Idaho Press, in partnership with Blue Cross of Idaho, is offering free online access to all
of our local coronavirus stories. Our ongoing coverage of the Treasure Valley relies on support from our readers.
To strengthen local journalism, please consider subscribing at
iptoffers.com.
For daily updates in your inbox,
sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter.
Idahoans woke Friday to the first stage of the state's reopening plan, and as they cautiously take their first steps back toward normalcy, the Idaho Press photo staff sits down and looks back on the weeks where everything changed.
It seemed almost at once as if nothing were stable, that at any moment our hobbies, our jobs, our lifestyles were put on hold indefinitely for the sake of flattening the curve and preventing the spread of a global pandemic.
Do you remember the state of Idaho voted in a primary election in March? The IHSAA's boys state basketball tournament crowned champions from all across the state, too. And yet, only a week later, local athletes played their last baseball games before the season really even started.
We welcome you to follow along as we remember in photos March 2020: the month that felt like a lifetime and a half.
March 1-7: ChangesLooming
1 of 12
College of Idaho students and basketball players celebrate a victory over Oregon Tech at the conclusion of the Cascade Collegiate Conference championship match on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the College of Idaho in Caldwell.
Students from Lillian Vallely School welcomed various state senators to join them in a unity dance during a performance in the Senate Chambers of the Idaho State Capitol Building on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in Boise.
Students from Lillian Vallely School welcomed various state senators to join them in a unity dance during a performance in the Senate Chambers of the Idaho State Capitol Building on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in Boise.
9-year-old Tylan, of Lillian Vallely School, looks on as his father attaches a head dress before an Idaho Day performance in the Senate Chambers of the Idaho State Capitol Building on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in Boise.
College of Idaho students and basketball players celebrate a victory over Oregon Tech at the conclusion of the Cascade Collegiate Conference championship match on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the College of Idaho in Caldwell.
Jake King/Idaho Press
Members of a local broadcasting history group gather in the Meridian home of Norm Gunning as he plays old radio clips and talks about his broadcasting career, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
Students from Lillian Vallely School welcomed various state senators to join them in a unity dance during a performance in the Senate Chambers of the Idaho State Capitol Building on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in Boise.
Jake King/Idaho Press
Students from Lillian Vallely School welcomed various state senators to join them in a unity dance during a performance in the Senate Chambers of the Idaho State Capitol Building on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in Boise.
Jake King/Idaho Press
9-year-old Tylan, of Lillian Vallely School, looks on as his father attaches a head dress before an Idaho Day performance in the Senate Chambers of the Idaho State Capitol Building on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in Boise.
Jake King/Idaho Press
Idaho Steelheads forward A.J. White (18) battles South Carolina defenseman Jesse Lees (8) on a drive to the net Wednesday at CenturyLink Arena.
Southern Utah's John Knight III (3) shoots over the coverage of University of Idaho guard Trevon Allen (23) during Big Sky tournament men's basketball action at CenturyLink Arena, Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
College basketball fans read a notice, posted at the doors to CenturyLink Arena, after the remainder of Big Sky basketball tournment games were cancelled in response to concerns over coronavirus, Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Gov. Brad Little and first lady Teresa Little are joined by a group of girl scouts in ringing the bell in front of the Idaho State Capitol in celebration of the 100th aniversary of women's suffrage, Friday, March 13, 2020.
Gov. Brad Little looks on as Elke Shaw-Tulloch, with the Idaho State Department of Health & Welfare, speaks to members of the media about the state's first confirmed case of coronavirus during a press conference at the Idaho State Capitol, Friday, March 13, 2020.
In this file photo, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean is joined by interim Fire Chief Romeo Gervais as she speaks to the media during a Coronavirus press conference at City Hall, Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
Brian Myrick / Idaho Press
Canyon County residents wait in line to vote in the Idaho primary elections at the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho in Nampa on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
Jake King/Idaho Press
Ada County residents check in to vote in the Idaho primary elections at the Ada County General Elections building in Boise on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
Jake King/Idaho Press
People vote in the Idaho primary elections at the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho in Nampa on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
Jake King/Idaho Press
Boise State freshman Stu Flesland (17) pitches the ball from the mound during the game against Niagara on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Memorial Stadium in Boise.
Jake King/Idaho Press
Boise State’s Geon Young Kim (12) rounds first base on a hit during the game against Niagara on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Memorial Stadium in Boise.
Jake King/Idaho Press
Southern Utah's John Knight III (3) shoots over the coverage of University of Idaho guard Trevon Allen (23) during Big Sky tournament men's basketball action at CenturyLink Arena, Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Brian Myrick / Idaho Press
Idaho guard Gina Marxen (23) dribbles the ball down the court during the game against Idaho State at the Big Sky conference tournament on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at CenturyLink Arena in Boise.
Jake King/Idaho Press
Idaho State forward Ellie Smith (13) defends Idaho guard Hailey Christopher (4) during the game at the Big Sky conference tournament on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at CenturyLink Arena in Boise.
Jake King/Idaho Press
College basketball fans read a notice, posted at the doors to CenturyLink Arena, after the remainder of Big Sky basketball tournment games were cancelled in response to concerns over coronavirus, Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Brian Myrick / Idaho Press
CenturyLink Arena is quiet after the cancellation of the remainder of Big Sky basketball tournment games in response to concerns over coronavirus, Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Brian Myrick / Idaho Press
Nampa mayor Debbie Kling speaks during the annual State of the City address on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the Nampa Civic Center.
Jake King/Idaho Press
Centennial players cheer for their teammates during the game against Mountain View on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Centennial High School in Boise.
Jake King/Idaho Press
Mountain View players watch from the dugout during the game against Centennial on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Centennial High School in Boise.
Jake King/Idaho Press
Gov. Brad Little holds up a proclaimation celebrating Idaho Women's Day at the Idaho State Capitol, Friday, March 13, 2020.
Brian Myrick / Idaho Press
Gov. Brad Little and first lady Teresa Little are joined by a group of girl scouts in ringing the bell in front of the Idaho State Capitol in celebration of the 100th aniversary of women's suffrage, Friday, March 13, 2020.
Brian Myrick / Idaho Press
Gov. Brad Little speaks to members of the media about the state's first confirmed case of coronavirus during a press conference at the Idaho State Capitol, Friday, March 13, 2020.
Brian Myrick / Idaho Press
Gov. Brad Little looks on as Elke Shaw-Tulloch, with the Idaho State Department of Health & Welfare, speaks to members of the media about the state's first confirmed case of coronavirus during a press conference at the Idaho State Capitol, Friday, March 13, 2020.
Brian Myrick / Idaho Press
One of the last states to confirm a case of the novel coronavirus, the second week of March brought the pandemic to center stage in Idaho.
The City of Boise and recently inaugurated Mayor Lauren McLean held the city's first press conference to address concerns over the quickly descending threat.
The state of Idaho voted in a primary election.
Boise State's first baseball team in 40 years played its second home series to a nearly empty crowd. Days later the season would be cut short by conference cancellations.
Idaho universities competed in the first few days of the Big Sky Conference basketball tournament. Only minutes before the University of Idaho Vandals and the Idaho State Bengals took the court, the NBA announced the suspension of the rest of its season.
The very next morning, people were turned away at the doors to CenturyLink Arena due to tournament cancellations.
The City of Nampa and Mayor Debbie Kling addressed local concerns over the pandemic at the annual State of the City address.
Local high school athletes competed in their final games of the season.
To cap off the week with more news than expected, Gov. Brad Little held a press conference on March 13, announcing the state's first official confirmed case of COVID-19.
March 15-21: Everything Changes
1 of 30
Mayor Lauren McLean delivers an update on the city's COVID-19 readiness and response during a media briefing in a sparcely populated city council chambers at Boise City Hall, Monday, March 16, 2020.
Soap and paper towels are readily available to guests at Interfaith Sanctuary in Boise, Monday, March 16, 2020. Interfaith has implemented additional screening measures in response to concerns over COVID-19.
With the implementation of addtionall screenings in response to concerns over COVID-19, Jodi Peterson-Stigers checks the tempconerature of guests as they arrive at Interfaith Sanctuary in Boise, Monday, March 16, 2020. New screening criteria dictate that any guest with a temperature of 100.4 or greater wouild be sent to the Boise Rescure Mission.
Signs direct shoppers to a secondary entrance at the Costco location in Boise where they can pick up a sanitized shopping cart before entering the store, Monday, March 16, 2020. The move offers an orderly way to control the entry and exit of shoppers to the giant retail location amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
People leave Flying M Coffee with purchased drinks on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Flying M is one of several local businesses are moving to new service policies, including limited hours and take-out only options, intended to limit potential customer and employee exposure to COVID-19.
People stand by the counter at Flying M Coffee in Nampa on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Flying M is one of several local businesses are moving to new service policies, including limited hours and take-out only options, intended to limit potential customer and employee exposure to COVID-19.
Center manager Chris Martinez, at right, takes a cart from assistant manager Jeff Stanhouse at the St. Vincent de Paul Overland Food Pantry in Boise March 18. Amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the pantry has begun to use a drive-up delivery system for their clients, with staff and volunteers bringing carts of food to the cars.
Staff at the St. Vincent de Paul Overland Food Pantry, in Boise, work to deliver carts of food to clients in a drive-up delivery system put in place in response to concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
Canyon County Commissioner Leslie Van Beek speaks during a press conference where the county’s first positive test for COVID-19 was announced at Southwest District Health in Caldwell on Friday, March 20, 2020.
Ada County Paramedics Chief Steve Boyenger dons the first layer of personal protective equipment (PPE) being used to protect paramedics from coronavirus, Thursday, March 19, 2020. Gowns, maskes, gloves, and eye protection are being used by paramedics whenever they interact with a patient who is presenting with possible symptoms of COVID-19.
Ada County Paramedics Chief Steve Boyenger gets help with his mask by Training Capt. Cameo Akins as he dons personal protective equipment (PPE) being used to protect paramedics from coronavirus, Thursday, March 19, 2020. Gowns, maskes, gloves, and eye protection are being used by paramedics whenever they interact with a patient who is presenting with possible symptoms of COVID-19.
Ada County Paramedics Chief Steve Boyenger puts on rubber gloves as he dons personal protective equipment (PPE) being used to protect paramedics from coronavirus, Thursday, March 19, 2020. Gowns, maskes, gloves, and eye protection are being used by paramedics whenever they interact with a patient who is presenting with possible symptoms of COVID-19.
Mayor Lauren McLean delivers an update on the city's COVID-19 readiness and response during a media briefing in a sparcely populated city council chambers at Boise City Hall, Monday, March 16, 2020.
Brian Myrick / Idaho Press
Mayor Lauren McLean delivers an update on the city's COVID-19 readiness and response during a media briefing at Boise City Hall, Monday, March 16, 2020.
Brian Myrick / Idaho Press
Soap and paper towels are readily available to guests at Interfaith Sanctuary in Boise, Monday, March 16, 2020. Interfaith has implemented additional screening measures in response to concerns over COVID-19.
Brian Myrick / Idaho Press
Servers at Interfaith Sancturary in Boise serve guests from behind plastic sheeting and surgical maskes amid concerns over COVID-19, Monday, March 16, 2020.
Brian Myrick / Idaho Press
With the implementation of addtionall screenings in response to concerns over COVID-19, Jodi Peterson-Stigers checks the tempconerature of guests as they arrive at Interfaith Sanctuary in Boise, Monday, March 16, 2020. New screening criteria dictate that any guest with a temperature of 100.4 or greater wouild be sent to the Boise Rescure Mission.
Brian Myrick / Idaho Press
Signs direct shoppers to a secondary entrance at the Costco location in Boise where they can pick up a sanitized shopping cart before entering the store, Monday, March 16, 2020. The move offers an orderly way to control the entry and exit of shoppers to the giant retail location amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Brian Myrick / Idaho Press
Costco personnel wipe down shopping carts, over concerns of the spread of the COVID-19 virus, before shoppers take them back into the store, Monday, March 16, 2020.
Brian Myrick / Idaho Press
Healthcare professionals with St. Luke's hospital in Meridian help to operate a drive-up screening for COVID-19 set up in the hospital parking lot, Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
Brian Myrick / Idaho Press
Ashley Layton, an LPN at St. Luke's hospital in Meridian, prepares to administer a test for COVID-19 at a drive-up screening set up in the hospital parking lot, Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
Brian Myrick / Idaho Press
State epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn takes questions from members of the media during an update on Idaho's response to the COVID-19 outbreak at the Idaho State Capitol, Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
Brian Myrick / Idaho Press
Gov. Brad Little delivers an update on Idaho's response to the COVID-19 outbreak during a press conference at the Idaho State Capitol, Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
Brian Myrick / Idaho Press
People leave Flying M Coffee with purchased drinks on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Flying M is one of several local businesses are moving to new service policies, including limited hours and take-out only options, intended to limit potential customer and employee exposure to COVID-19.
Jake King/Idaho Press
People stand by the counter at Flying M Coffee in Nampa on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Flying M is one of several local businesses are moving to new service policies, including limited hours and take-out only options, intended to limit potential customer and employee exposure to COVID-19.
Jake King/Idaho Press
Center manager Chris Martinez, at right, takes a cart from assistant manager Jeff Stanhouse at the St. Vincent de Paul Overland Food Pantry in Boise March 18. Amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the pantry has begun to use a drive-up delivery system for their clients, with staff and volunteers bringing carts of food to the cars.
Brian Myrick / Idaho Press
Staff at the St. Vincent de Paul Overland Food Pantry, in Boise, work to deliver carts of food to clients in a drive-up delivery system put in place in response to concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
Brian Myrick / Idaho Press
Volunteers and teachers move boxes of groceries out to their cars for delivery to low-income families throughout Nampa on Thursday, March 19, 2020.
Jake King/Idaho Press
Meivi Raass, left, Bentley Cleverly, center, and Sammy Martinez, right, package diapers for distribution to low-income families at Central Elementary School on Thursday, March 19, 2020.
Jake King/Idaho Press
Members of the Smith family and friends prepare meals for Idahoans in need on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the Smith home in Star.
Jake King/Idaho Press
Heather Smith checks paper bag lunches for next-day delivery to Idahoans in need on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at her house in Star.
Jake King/Idaho Press
Jeremy and Heather Smith deliver prepared meals to Idahoans in need on Friday, March 20, 2020.
Jake King/Idaho Press
Nikki Zogg, director of Southwest District Health, announces Canyon County’s first positive test for COVID-19 during a press conference at Southwest District Health in Caldwell.
Jake King/Idaho Press
Canyon County Commissioner Leslie Van Beek speaks during a press conference where the county’s first positive test for COVID-19 was announced at Southwest District Health in Caldwell on Friday, March 20, 2020.
Jake King/Idaho Press
A nearly empty bottle of hand santizer rests on a table during a break in the House Chambers at the Idaho State Capitol, Thursday, March 19, 2020.
Brian Myrick / Idaho Press
Lawmakers interact in the well of the Senate chambers at the Idaho State Capitol, Thursday, March 19, 2020.
Brian Myrick / Idaho Press
Ada County Paramedics Chief Steve Boyenger dons the first layer of personal protective equipment (PPE) being used to protect paramedics from coronavirus, Thursday, March 19, 2020. Gowns, maskes, gloves, and eye protection are being used by paramedics whenever they interact with a patient who is presenting with possible symptoms of COVID-19.
Brian Myrick / Idaho Press
Ada County Paramedics Chief Steve Boyenger gets help with his mask by Training Capt. Cameo Akins as he dons personal protective equipment (PPE) being used to protect paramedics from coronavirus, Thursday, March 19, 2020. Gowns, maskes, gloves, and eye protection are being used by paramedics whenever they interact with a patient who is presenting with possible symptoms of COVID-19.
Brian Myrick / Idaho Press
Ada County Paramedics Chief Steve Boyenger puts on rubber gloves as he dons personal protective equipment (PPE) being used to protect paramedics from coronavirus, Thursday, March 19, 2020. Gowns, maskes, gloves, and eye protection are being used by paramedics whenever they interact with a patient who is presenting with possible symptoms of COVID-19.
Brian Myrick / Idaho Press
Meridian Mayor Robert Simison announces a social distancing order shutting down all restaurants and bars within the city during a press conference at Meridian City Hall, Friday, March 20, 2020.
Brian Myrick / Idaho Press
Meridian Mayor Robert Simison announces a social distancing order shutting down all restaurants and bars within the city during a press conference at Meridian City Hall, Friday, March 20, 2020.
Brian Myrick / Idaho Press
Automobile and pedestrian traffic moves along and across Capital Boulevard in downtown Boise amid the threat of coronavirus, Thursday, March 19, 2020.
Brian Myrick / Idaho Press
After the announcement of Idaho's first case of the novel coronavirus, things began to change drastically almost overnight.
Dine-in restaurants closed. Schools closed. Sports canceled. First responders suited up to take on a new threat. The state legislature ended its session early. Meridian ordered a a social distancing order. White collar workers began working from home. Drive-thru testing became the norm.
Despite the negativity and abrupt nature of these changes, locals took up arms to help out their communities including school districts and families distributing food to local families.
March 22-30: The NewNormal
1 of 14
Gov. Brad Little refers to a chart as he addresses current COVID-19 concerns during a press conference at the Idaho State Capitol, Monday, March 23, 2020.
A sign at Purely Hair Spa in downtown Nampa notifies patrons that the salon is closed on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Salons and hairdressers are struggling financially during the coronavirus pandemic because of the close contact necessary for hair dressing,