Idahoans woke Friday to the first stage of the state's reopening plan, and as they cautiously take their first steps back toward normalcy, the Idaho Press photo staff sits down and looks back on the weeks where everything changed.

It seemed almost at once as if nothing were stable, that at any moment our hobbies, our jobs, our lifestyles were put on hold indefinitely for the sake of flattening the curve and preventing the spread of a global pandemic. 

Do you remember the state of Idaho voted in a primary election in March? The IHSAA's boys state basketball tournament crowned champions from all across the state, too. And yet, only a week later, local athletes played their last baseball games before the season really even started. 

We welcome you to follow along as we remember in photos March 2020: the month that felt like a lifetime and a half. 

March 1-7: Changes Looming

The first week of the month was one of blissful ignorance, a week when Idaho had yet to be infected by COVID-19.

  • The College of Idaho's men's basketball team claimed the NAIA national championship title.
  • Shoshone-Bannock students from East Idaho performed for the state legislature in an Idaho Day celebration. 
  • The Ambrose School boys basketball team took home the 1A Division I state title. 
  • Borah's Austin Bolt led the school's boys basketball team to a victory in the 5A state championship match against Post Falls. 
  • Counties around the state were gearing up for the upcoming primary elections. 

All the while, the threat of the coronavirus disease was one of other regions, not yet affecting the Gem State. 

March 8-14: Now It's Our Turn

One of the last states to confirm a case of the novel coronavirus, the second week of March brought the pandemic to center stage in Idaho. 

  • The City of Boise and recently inaugurated Mayor Lauren McLean held the city's first press conference to address concerns over the quickly descending threat. 
  • The state of Idaho voted in a primary election. 
  • Boise State's first baseball team in 40 years played its second home series to a nearly empty crowd. Days later the season would be cut short by conference cancellations. 
  • Idaho universities competed in the first few days of the Big Sky Conference basketball tournament. Only minutes before the University of Idaho Vandals and the Idaho State Bengals took the court, the NBA announced the suspension of the rest of its season. 
  • The very next morning, people were turned away at the doors to CenturyLink Arena due to tournament cancellations. 
  • The City of Nampa and Mayor Debbie Kling addressed local concerns over the pandemic at the annual State of the City address. 
  • Local high school athletes competed in their final games of the season.

To cap off the week with more news than expected, Gov. Brad Little held a press conference on March 13, announcing the state's first official confirmed case of COVID-19. 

March 15-21: Everything Changes

After the announcement of Idaho's first case of the novel coronavirus, things began to change drastically almost overnight. 

Dine-in restaurants closed. Schools closed. Sports canceled. First responders suited up to take on a new threat. The state legislature ended its session early. Meridian ordered a a social distancing order. White collar workers began working from home. Drive-thru testing became the norm. 

Despite the negativity and abrupt nature of these changes, locals took up arms to help out their communities including school districts and families distributing food to local families. 

March 22-30: The New Normal