Blood Donation Center - Maryland 2020

April 24, 2020. Baltimore, Maryland. A Red Cross blood donor celebrates after giving blood during the COVID-19 outbreak at the Mount Hope Blood Donation Center. Photo by Dennis Drenner/American Red Cross

 Dennis Drenner/American Red Cross

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Sunday

The Flicks Showtimes

“Monty Python and the Holy Grail” 12:50, 2:55, 5:00, 7:10, 9:20

“Made in Italy” 12:30, 2:40, 4:50, 7:00, 9:10

“Summerland” 12:20, 2:35, 4:45, 7:05, 9:15

“The Burnt Orange Heresy” 12:40, 2:50, 5:05, 7:15, 9:30

Caldwell — Concerts in the Park at Ste. Chapelle Winery, 11 a.m., 19348 Lowell Road.

Parma — Parma Motor-Vu Drive-In. Gates open 8:15 p.m. “Grown Ups” (PG-13) at 9:15 p.m., The Silencing (R) at 11:15 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults.

Monday

The Flicks Showtimes (through Thursday)

“Monty Python and the Holy Grail” 5:00, 7:10, 9:20

“Made in Italy” 4:50, 7:00, 9:10

“Summerland” 4:45, 7:05, 9:15

“The Burnt Orange Heresy” 5:05, 7:15, 9:30

Online — Kindergarten All-Stars, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.

Boise — Nature Inspired — Hand Formed: Edie Martin/Amy McRae Collaboration, Art Source Gallery, 11 a.m., 1015 Main St.

Boise — Aromatherapy & Emotions I free consultation, 12 p.m., Wild Root Café, 276 N. 8th St.

Online — Tween Book Talks, 2 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.

Online — American Sign Language practice group, 7 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.

Boise — Red Cross Blood Drive, 1-6 p.m., Holiday Inn Express, 3050 S. Shoshone St. Please call 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org to make an appointment.

Tuesday

Meridian — Expanded Outdoor Book Displays, 10 a.m., Cherry Lane Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane.

Online — Preschool Storytime Live!, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.

Boise — Inside Secrets to Funding Your Business, 11 a.m., Zions Bank Business Resource Center.

Boise — Nature Inspired — Hand Formed: Edie Martin/Amy McRae Collaboration, Art Source Gallery, 11 a.m., 1015 Main St.

Boise — Once and Future Books book buying appointments — please check availability, 11:30 a.m., 1310 W. State St.

Online — Teen Space, 2 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.

Boise — Tuesday Food Fellowship Community Dinner, 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 707 W. Fort St.

Online — Breathe the Sky book release — Michelle Hazen and Devri Walls, 5 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop.

Caldwell — Farm to Fork Farmers’ Market, 5 p.m., Indian Creek Plaza, 120 S. Kimball Ave. Tuesdays on the Creek starts at 6 p.m. Live music is by Gary Tackett & Full Moon Rude (Blues).

Online — Free Drop-In Writing Workshop, 6:30 p.m., The Cabin, thecabinidaho.org.

Wednesday

Meridian — Red Cross Blood Drive, 9 a.m. — 2 p.m., The Village at Meridian, 3693 E. Longwing Lane #110. Please call 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org to make an appointment.

Online — Employment Law: The Legal 411: Operating a Company (part 3 of 3), 11 a.m., Zions Bank Business Resource Center.

Boise — Women’s Suffrage at 100: Standing Together Exhibit Open House, 12 p.m., 150 N. Capitol Blvd.

Online — History Happy Hour: Beer, Brewers, and Breweriana, 5:30 p.m., Idaho State Museum. history.idaho.gov/events-programs/.

Online — Steve Fulton Music and Dustin Morris and Friends: Virtual Alive After Five free summer concert series, 6 p.m., downtownboise.org.

Meridian — Live on the Patio at Big Al’s, 7 p.m., The Village at Meridian.

Tags

Load comments