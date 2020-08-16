Sunday
The Flicks Showtimes
“Monty Python and the Holy Grail” 12:50, 2:55, 5:00, 7:10, 9:20
“Made in Italy” 12:30, 2:40, 4:50, 7:00, 9:10
“Summerland” 12:20, 2:35, 4:45, 7:05, 9:15
“The Burnt Orange Heresy” 12:40, 2:50, 5:05, 7:15, 9:30
Caldwell — Concerts in the Park at Ste. Chapelle Winery, 11 a.m., 19348 Lowell Road.
Parma — Parma Motor-Vu Drive-In. Gates open 8:15 p.m. “Grown Ups” (PG-13) at 9:15 p.m., The Silencing (R) at 11:15 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults.
Monday
The Flicks Showtimes (through Thursday)
“Monty Python and the Holy Grail” 5:00, 7:10, 9:20
“Made in Italy” 4:50, 7:00, 9:10
“Summerland” 4:45, 7:05, 9:15
“The Burnt Orange Heresy” 5:05, 7:15, 9:30
Online — Kindergarten All-Stars, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Boise — Nature Inspired — Hand Formed: Edie Martin/Amy McRae Collaboration, Art Source Gallery, 11 a.m., 1015 Main St.
Boise — Aromatherapy & Emotions I free consultation, 12 p.m., Wild Root Café, 276 N. 8th St.
Online — Tween Book Talks, 2 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Online — American Sign Language practice group, 7 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Boise — Red Cross Blood Drive, 1-6 p.m., Holiday Inn Express, 3050 S. Shoshone St. Please call 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org to make an appointment.
Tuesday
Meridian — Expanded Outdoor Book Displays, 10 a.m., Cherry Lane Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane.
Online — Preschool Storytime Live!, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Boise — Inside Secrets to Funding Your Business, 11 a.m., Zions Bank Business Resource Center.
Boise — Nature Inspired — Hand Formed: Edie Martin/Amy McRae Collaboration, Art Source Gallery, 11 a.m., 1015 Main St.
Boise — Once and Future Books book buying appointments — please check availability, 11:30 a.m., 1310 W. State St.
Online — Teen Space, 2 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Boise — Tuesday Food Fellowship Community Dinner, 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 707 W. Fort St.
Online — Breathe the Sky book release — Michelle Hazen and Devri Walls, 5 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop.
Caldwell — Farm to Fork Farmers’ Market, 5 p.m., Indian Creek Plaza, 120 S. Kimball Ave. Tuesdays on the Creek starts at 6 p.m. Live music is by Gary Tackett & Full Moon Rude (Blues).
Online — Free Drop-In Writing Workshop, 6:30 p.m., The Cabin, thecabinidaho.org.
Wednesday
Meridian — Red Cross Blood Drive, 9 a.m. — 2 p.m., The Village at Meridian, 3693 E. Longwing Lane #110. Please call 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org to make an appointment.
Online — Employment Law: The Legal 411: Operating a Company (part 3 of 3), 11 a.m., Zions Bank Business Resource Center.
Boise — Women’s Suffrage at 100: Standing Together Exhibit Open House, 12 p.m., 150 N. Capitol Blvd.
Online — History Happy Hour: Beer, Brewers, and Breweriana, 5:30 p.m., Idaho State Museum. history.idaho.gov/events-programs/.
Online — Steve Fulton Music and Dustin Morris and Friends: Virtual Alive After Five free summer concert series, 6 p.m., downtownboise.org.
Meridian — Live on the Patio at Big Al’s, 7 p.m., The Village at Meridian.