Upcoming blood drives
The American Red Cross continues to seek blood and plasma donations. Individuals who have fully recovered and received a verified COVID-19 diagnosis are urged to sign up at RedCrossBlood.org/plasma4covid. Appointments to give blood can be made by downloading the free Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Boise
Thursday: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Boise Saves Lives, 906 W. Main St.
Thursday: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Urban Inn & Suites, 3300 S. Vista
Monday: 1 — 6 p.m., Holiday Inn Express, 3050 S. Shoshone St.
Meridian
Thursday: Noon — 5 p.m., Ten Mile Christian Church, 3500 W. Franklin Road
Wednesday: 9 a.m. — 2 p.m., The Village at Meridian, 3693 E. Longwing Lane #110
Thursday
Nampa — Adult Flag Football (Early Registration Deadline), all day, Nampa Rec Center. nampaparksandrecreation.org.
Zoom — Let’s Dance! Storytime with Valerie Bolling, 10 a.m., Rediscovered Bookshop.
Boise — Nature Inspired — Hand Formed: Edie Martin/Amy McRae Collaboration, Art Source Gallery, 11 a.m., 1015 Main St.
Boise — Once and Future Books book buying appointments — please check availability, 11:30 a.m., 1310 W. State St.
Caldwell — Thursday Afternoon Read, 2 p.m., Caldwell Public Library, 1010 Dearborn St.
Online — English Conversation Practice, 6:30 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Zoom — Bilingual Book Club — Fruit of the Drunken Tree/ La Fruta del borrocharo, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Books.
Garden City — Freudian Slip, 7:30 p.m., Barrelhouse Pub and Grill, 5181 N. Glenwood St.
Free lunch continues this week
United Way of Treasure Valley has partnered with Albertsons, city of Boise, Boise Parks & Recreation and Boise schools to assemble and distribute thousands of lunches, with the help of hundreds of volunteers. Free lunches are available to anyone 18 and under. More information is at unitedwaytv.org.
11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday:
Garfield Elementary School, 1914 S. Broadway Ave. (in front of school)
Grace Jordan Elementary School, 6411 W. Fairview Ave. (in front of school)
Hawthorne Elementary School, 2401 W. Targee St. (bus loop entrance)
Koelsch Elementary School, 2015 N. Curtis Road (in front of school)
Morley Nelson Elementary School, 7701 W. Northview St. (at student drop off loop)
Taft Elementary School, 3722 N. Anderson St. (in front of school)
Whitney Elementary School, 1609 S. Owyhee St. (bus loop drop)
Whittier Elementary School, 301 N. 29th St. (bus loop entrance)
Noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday:
Cassia Park, 4600 W. Camas St., Boise
Ivywild Park, 416 W. Ivywild St., Boise
Winstead Park, 6150 W. Northview St., Boise
Sunset Park, 2625 N. 32nd St., Boise
Catalpa Park, 4516 W. Catalpa Drive, Boise
Redwood Park, 2675 N. Shamrock Ave., Boise