BOISE — For 10 weeks, the Protect Idaho Kids Foundation will provide free lunches to Treasure Valley children and their families as part of its PIKnic at the Park event.
Bruce Wingate, who founded the Boise-based nonprofit, said the program will start June 28 and continue until Aug. 30, running each Sunday from noon to 2 p.m. at Ann Morrison Park on South Americana Boulevard.
Wingate said he hopes PIKnic at the Park will serve as a welcome escape for families amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"A lot of the schools are preparing lunches for the kids Monday through Friday; most of them don't have anything on the weekends. So, this gives the families one less day they have to worry about feeding the kids," Wingate said. "They'll have the chance to get together and have a family outing, too."
He said the 10-week event also will serve as an opportunity for past and current staff members of Life's Kitchen — another Boise-based nonprofit which helps at-risk youth, 16 to 20 year olds, gain work and life skills — to make money by preparing the lunches.
Wingate said many of the staff at Life's Kitchen are older teens who have aged out of the foster care system and are facing the potential hardship of being financially independent.
He added that he intended to enter into a partnership with Life's Kitchen to form a restaurant to further help these individuals gain income and job experience, but then the pandemic began.
"It's not a good time to open a restaurant, especially when many of the existing ones aren't even open right now. So, I thought, 'What can we do to help the kids?'" Wingate recalled.
He settled on PIKnic at the Park, an effort that both helps the nonprofit's staff and food-insecure families.
Wingate said each attendee will receive a pre-packaged lunch consisting of a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, fruit, chips and a milk or soft drink.
The jelly, which is huckleberry flavored, was donated by Charlene Shaver, who has a farm in Hayden, Idaho. Wingate said Shaver supplied about 450 pounds of jelly.
Shaver also arranged for the jelly to be delivered to Boise from Hayden, a town more than 380 miles away. Wingate said this will enable them to make more than 5,000 lunches in total, all of which will be served over the course of the program. On the first Sunday, 350 will be available, he added, and then this number will increase by 50 each week.
"I was going to see not if she'd be interested in donating when I called, but would know of any local corporations that might donate the jelly," Wingate said. "Here is this small farm, and she says, 'Well, we'll do that.' … I just thought that was so neat, and we are very thankful."
The lunches are free, but those interested in receiving one must have a ticket with them. These can be found on the Protect Idaho Kids website at protectidahokids.org/events/.
Wingate said if the person doesn't have access to a printer, they can contact him at 208-761-5695, and the tickets will be set aside for them to pick up when they arrive at the event for whichever date they choose. Each ticket will be collected and used as an entry for a free children's bicycle. On Aug. 30, the last day, a boy and girl will be selected.
Attendees will need to wear masks and keep a 6-foot distance from others while in the park, Wingate said. If a person doesn't have a mask, one will be provided to them, he added — although the supply is limited.
Wingate said volunteers, about 10-15 per Sunday, are still needed to help distribute the lunches and help make sure social distancing guidelines are being adhered to. Those interested can email bwingate@mac.com for more information, or click a link on the nonprofit's website. Anyone also wishing to donate to the event can visit gofundme.com/f/piknic-at-the-park.
"I looking forward to 10 weeks of serving kids food, and 10 weeks of giving part of Life's Kitchen staff some income," he said. "I just hope the word gets out there."