BOISE — Primary Health Medical Group has developed “respiratory clinics” in Garden City, Meridian and Nampa offering car-side services for patients with COVID-19 symptoms while keeping them separate from the general patient population and reducing the risk of exposure to health care workers. Staff and providers at the respiratory clinics have received extra training in order to safely evaluate patients and minimize exposure.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath and/or diarrhea.
Primary Health has 15 additional clinics that remain open for patients who have regular urgent care and appointment-based needs.
“With schools closed and families staying home, other illnesses and injuries are inevitable," Primary Health CEO and pediatrician David Peterman, M.D., said in a press release. "We’ve heard from the mother who stepped on a nail while working from home with her kids. She chose not to come in for a tetanus shot because she didn’t want to risk exposure to the coronavirus. We heard from a grandmother in a high-risk group who burned her finger and decided not to come in for the same reason. That’s why it’s so important for us to designate ‘clean’ clinics, so our patients can have peace of mind."
COVID-19 testing by appointment only
Patients with COVID-19 symptoms must call a Primary Health clinic first, and a screening is conducted by phone. Patients who qualify to receive further screening or testing are given a same-day appointment at a respiratory clinic. Appointments are required for all COVID-19 testing, which will be administered in-vehicle. Additional services including chest X-rays can be administered in the clinic when appropriate.
Respiratory Clinics
(Call first – remain in vehicle
Garden City
- 5601 W. Chinden Blvd.
- 208-809-2865
Meridian Crossroads
- 3280 E. Lanark Drive
- 208-895-8670
Nampa
- 700 Caldwell Blvd.
- 208-466-6567
Urgent care needs
Multiple other Primary Health locations are open for regular urgent care services including the treatment of seasonal illnesses like sore throats, earaches and allergies; orthopedic injuries like broken bones, strains and sprains; cuts requiring stitches, X-ray, rashes, urinary symptoms, sports physicals and flu shots. No appointment is required and clinic hours are updated daily at PrimaryHealth.com.
