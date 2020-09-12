BOISE — On Friday and Saturday, the number of presumed recoveries eclipsed the number of new cases statewide.
State officials with the Department of Health and Welfare posted 453 new presumed recoveries Friday, and 354 Saturday.
There were 333 new statewide COVID-19 cases Friday and 217 new cases Saturday.
For the week of Aug. 30{span} – Sept. 5{/span}, state officials for the Department of Health and Welfare recorded a 7% test rate; this is the most recent week for which data is available. That’s down from:
- 8% during the week of Aug. 23-29
- 9% during the week of Aug. 16-22
- 9% during the week of Aug. 9 – 15
- 11% during the week of Aug. 2 – 8
- 13% during the week of July 26 – Aug. 1
- 14% during the week of July 19 – 25
- 14% during the week of July 12 – 18
According to Johns Hopkins University, the rate of positive tests can show if enough tests are being conducted to find cases.
“If a community’s positivity is high, it suggests that that community may largely be testing the sickest patients and possibly missing milder or asymptomatic cases,” the school says on its website tracking testing and other metrics related to COVID-19.
In Ada County, there were 312 new COVID-19 cases in the week ending Saturday; this is the most cases added by a county in the state. Bonneville County followed, with 261 new cases during that period of time. Canyon County with 203 new cases, Twin Falls County with 105 cases and Kooentai County with 93 new cases finish the top five.
Also updated Saturday:
- 422 cases ever admitted to the ICU
- 2,379 cases among health care workers
- 2,818 asymptomatic cases
CASES BY AGE GROUP
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39 years old.
- Under 18: 3,396 cases, an increase by 255 since Sept. 4
- 18 – 29: 10,041 cases, an increase by 516 since Sept. 4
- 30 – 39: 6,041 cases, an increase by 631 since Sept. 4
- 40 – 49: 5,390 cases, an increase by 315 since Sept. 4
- 50 – 59: 4,391 cases, an increase by 220 since Sept. 4
- 60 – 69: 2,886 cases, an increase by 328 since Sept. 4
- 70 – 79: 1,589 cases, an increase by 142 since Sept. 4
- 80 – 89: 948 cases, an increase by 113 since Sept. 4
- Over 90: 315 cases, an increase by 24 since Sept. 4
DEATHS BY AGE GROUP, GENDER
Women represent 43% of COVID-19 deaths, and 57% are men.
- 30 – 39: 2 death, an increase of one since Sept. 4
- 40 – 49: 8 deaths, no increase
- 50 – 59: 14 deaths, an increase of one since Sept. 4
- 60 – 69: 49 deaths, an increase of two since Sept. 4
- 70 – 79: 101 deaths, an increase of six since Sept. 4
- Over 80: 241 deaths, an increase of 23 since Sept. 4
LOCAL HOSPITAL DATA
Saint Alphonsus and St. Luke’s maintain dashboards to track COVID-19 data.
St. Luke’s reported the following data for Friday:
- 7%, or 32 of 419 total hospitalizations, were positive COVID-19 patients
- 14 day positive test rate: 7%
- Daily percent positive: 6%
- 382 tests administered, 158 pending, 14 positive
Saint Al’s reported the follow information for Friday:
- 8%, or 33 of 377
- 14 day positive test rate: 12.5%
- 99 tests administered, 40 pending
CONTINUED PRECAUTIONS
As people begin to socialize more, state officials said the following preventative measures are even more important:
- Keep a distance of 6 feet from those not in your immediate household
- Wear a mask when unable to maintain social distance
- Wash hand frequently
- Cover coughs and sneezes with an elbow
State officials update coronavirus.idaho.gov daily at 5 p.m. The full database is available to the public by clicking the first link below the blue boxes on the coronavirus.idaho.gov homepage.