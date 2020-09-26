BOISE — Idaho’s statewide positive COVID-19 test rate has risen slightly, remaining under 10% for the fifth straight week.
For the week of Sept. 13 – 19, state officials for the Department of Health and Welfare recorded a 8% test rate; this is the most recent week for which data is available.
The test rate since the all-time high in early July:
- 7% during the week of Sept. 6 – 12
- 8% during the week of Aug. 30 – Sept. 5
- 9% during the week of Aug. 23 – 29
- 8% during the week of Aug. 16 – 22
- 9% during the week of Aug. 9 – 15
- 11% during the week of Aug. 2 – 8
- 13% during the week of July 26 – Aug. 1
- 14% during the week of July 19 – 25
- 14% during the week of July 12 – 18
- 15% during the week of July 5 – 11 (the current all-time high)
According to Johns Hopkins University, the rate of positive tests can show if enough tests are being conducted to find cases.
Also updated Saturday:
- 451 ever admitted to ICU
- 3,162 asymptomatic cases
- 2,711 cases in health care workers
- 3 multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) cases in children
CASES BY AGE GROUP
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39 years old.
- 0 – 4: 720 cases, an increase of 41 since Sept. 19
- 5 – 12: 1,268, an increase of 129 since Sept. 19
- 13 – 17: 2,068, an increase of 200 since Sept. 19
- 18 – 29: 11,509 cases, an increase of 897 since Sept. 19
- 30 – 39: 6,893 cases, an increase of 499 since Sept. 19
- 40 – 49: 6,165 cases, an increase of 432 since Sept. 19
- 50 – 59: 5,028 cases, an increase of 372 since Sept. 19
- 60 – 69: 3,271 cases, an increase of 235 since Sept. 19
- 70 – 79: 1,933 cases, an increase of 154 since Sept. 19
- 80 – 89: 1,038 cases, an increase of 61 since Sept. 19
- Over 90: 347 cases, an increase of 25 since Sept. 19
DEATHS BY AGE GROUP, GENDER
Women represent 51% of COVID-19 deaths, and 49% are men.
People over 60 represent 93% of all deaths.
- 30 – 39: 2 death, no increase
- 40 – 49: 9 deaths, no increase
- 50 – 59: 18 deaths, an increase of three since Sept. 19
- 60 – 69: 59 deaths, an increase of four since Sept. 19
- 70 – 79: 112 deaths, an increase of three since Sept. 19
- Over 80: 260 deaths, an increase of nine since Sept. 19
LOCAL HOSPITAL DATA
St. Luke’s reported the following data for Friday:
- 5%, or 23 of 431 total hospitalizations, were positive COVID-19 patients
- 14 day positive test rate: 7%
- Daily percent positive: 4%
- 501 tests administered, 238 pending, 11 positive
Saint Al’s reported the follow information for Friday:
- 7%, or 27 of 383 total hospitalizations, were positive COVID-19 patients
- 14 day positive test rate: 8%
- 91 tests administered, 29 pending, two positive
State officials update coronavirus.idaho.gov daily at 5 p.m. The full database is available to the public by clicking “View the COVID-19 Data Dashboard” on the coronavirus.idaho.gov homepage.