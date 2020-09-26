Cole Diagnostics COVID-19 testing

BOISE — Idaho’s statewide positive COVID-19 test rate has risen slightly, remaining under 10% for the fifth straight week.

For the week of Sept. 13 – 19, state officials for the Department of Health and Welfare recorded a 8% test rate; this is the most recent week for which data is available.

The test rate since the all-time high in early July:

  • 7% during the week of Sept. 6 – 12
  • 8% during the week of Aug. 30 – Sept. 5
  • 9% during the week of Aug. 23 – 29
  • 8% during the week of Aug. 16 – 22
  • 9% during the week of Aug. 9 – 15
  • 11% during the week of Aug. 2 – 8
  • 13% during the week of July 26 – Aug. 1
  • 14% during the week of July 19 – 25
  • 14% during the week of July 12 – 18
  • 15% during the week of July 5 – 11 (the current all-time high)

According to Johns Hopkins University, the rate of positive tests can show if enough tests are being conducted to find cases.

Also updated Saturday:

  • 451 ever admitted to ICU
  • 3,162 asymptomatic cases
  • 2,711 cases in health care workers
  • 3 multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) cases in children

CASES BY AGE GROUP

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39 years old.

  • 0 – 4: 720 cases, an increase of 41 since Sept. 19
  • 5 – 12: 1,268, an increase of 129 since Sept. 19
  • 13 – 17: 2,068, an increase of 200 since Sept. 19
  • 18 – 29: 11,509 cases, an increase of 897 since Sept. 19
  • 30 – 39: 6,893 cases, an increase of 499 since Sept. 19
  • 40 – 49: 6,165 cases, an increase of 432 since Sept. 19
  • 50 – 59: 5,028 cases, an increase of 372 since Sept. 19
  • 60 – 69: 3,271 cases, an increase of 235 since Sept. 19
  • 70 – 79: 1,933 cases, an increase of 154 since Sept. 19
  • 80 – 89: 1,038 cases, an increase of 61 since Sept. 19
  • Over 90: 347 cases, an increase of 25 since Sept. 19

DEATHS BY AGE GROUP, GENDER

Women represent 51% of COVID-19 deaths, and 49% are men.

People over 60 represent 93% of all deaths.

  • 30 – 39: 2 death, no increase
  • 40 – 49: 9 deaths, no increase
  • 50 – 59: 18 deaths, an increase of three since Sept. 19
  • 60 – 69: 59 deaths, an increase of four since Sept. 19
  • 70 – 79: 112 deaths, an increase of three since Sept. 19
  • Over 80: 260 deaths, an increase of nine since Sept. 19

LOCAL HOSPITAL DATA

St. Luke’s reported the following data for Friday:

  • 5%, or 23 of 431 total hospitalizations, were positive COVID-19 patients
  • 14 day positive test rate: 7%
  • Daily percent positive: 4%
  • 501 tests administered, 238 pending, 11 positive

Saint Al’s reported the follow information for Friday:

  • 7%, or 27 of 383 total hospitalizations, were positive COVID-19 patients
  • 14 day positive test rate: 8%
  • 91 tests administered, 29 pending, two positive

State officials update coronavirus.idaho.gov daily at 5 p.m. The full database is available to the public by clicking “View the COVID-19 Data Dashboard” on the coronavirus.idaho.gov homepage.

