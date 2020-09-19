BOISE — Idaho’s statewide positive COVID-19 test rate has fallen to its lowest point since June.
For the week of Sept. 6 – 12, state officials for the Department of Health and Welfare recorded a 7% test rate; this is the most recent week for which data is available.
A 7% test rate was last recorded in the week of June 14 – 20.
That’s down from:
- 8% during the week of Aug. 30 – Sept. 5
- 9% during the week of Aug. 23 – 29
- 8% during the week of Aug. 16 – 22
- 9% during the week of Aug. 9 – 15
- 11% during the week of Aug. 2 – 8
- 13% during the week of July 26 – Aug. 1
- 14% during the week of July 19 – 25
- 14% during the week of July 12 – 18
- 15% during the week of July 5 – 11 (the current all-time high)
- 11% during the week of June 28 – July 4
- 10% during the week of June 21 – 27
According to Johns Hopkins University, the rate of positive tests can show if enough tests are being conducted to find cases.
“If a community’s positivity is high, it suggests that that community may largely be testing the sickest patients and possibly missing milder or asymptomatic cases,” the school says on its website tracking testing and other metrics related to COVID-19.
In Ada County, there were 383 new COVID-19 cases in the week ending Saturday; this is the most cases added by a county in the state. Bonneville County followed, with 259 new cases during that period of time. Canyon County with 192 new cases, Twin Falls County with 148 cases and Madison County with 140 new cases finish the top five.
Also updated Saturday:
- 443 cases ever admitted to the ICU
- 2,562 cases among health care workers
- 2,893 asymptomatic cases
CASES BY AGE GROUP
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39 years old.
Prior to this week, the state lumped all cases in those under 18 into one metric. This week, the state’s database broke that age group into three separate metrics. As of Sept. 12, there were 3,396 cases in people under 18. The three new age categories total 3,686 cases, an increase of 290 since Sept. 12.
- 0 – 4: 679 cases
- 5 – 12: 1,139
- 13 – 17: 1,868
- 18 – 29: 10,612 cases, an increase of 571 since Sept. 12
- 30 – 39: 6,394 cases, an increase of 353 since Sept. 12
- 40 – 49: 5,733 cases, an increase of 343 since Sept. 12
- 50 – 59: 4,656 cases, an increase of 265 since Sept. 12
- 60 – 69: 3,036 cases, an increase of 150 since Sept. 12
- 70 – 79: 1,779 cases, an increase of 190 since Sept. 12
- 80 – 89: 977 cases, an increase of 29 since Sept. 12
- Over 90: 322 cases, an increase of 7 since Sept. 12
DEATHS BY AGE GROUP, GENDER
Women represent 43.5% of COVID-19 deaths, and 56.5% are men.
People over 60 represent 94% of all deaths.
- 30 – 39: 2 death, no increase
- 40 – 49: 9 deaths, an increase of one since Sept. 12
- 50 – 59: 15 deaths, an increase of one since Sept. 12
- 60 – 69: 55 deaths, an increase by six since Sept. 12
- 70 – 79: 109 deaths, an increase by eight since Sept. 12
- Over 80: 251 deaths, an increase by 10 since Sept. 12
LOCAL HOSPITAL DATA
St. Luke’s reported the following data for Friday:
- 7%, or 31 of 420 total hospitalizations, were positive COVID-19 patients
- 14 day positive test rate: 7%
- Daily percent positive: 6%
- 410 tests administered, 172 pending, 14 positive
Saint Al’s reported the follow information for Friday:
- 6%, or 24 of 374 total hospitalizations, were positive COVID-19 patients
- 14 day positive test rate: 9%
- 114 tests administered, 29 pending, 3 positive
CONTINUED PRECAUTIONS
As people begin to socialize more, state officials said the following preventative measures are even more important:
- Keep a distance of 6 feet from those not in your immediate household
- Wear a mask when unable to maintain social distance
- Wash hand frequently
- Cover coughs and sneezes with an elbow
State officials update coronavirus.idaho.gov daily at 5 p.m. The full database is available to the public by clicking the first link below the blue boxes on the coronavirus.idaho.gov homepage.