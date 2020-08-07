BOISE — Idaho's positive COVID-19 test rate has declined after a two-week plateau.
During the week of July 26 – Aug. 1, 11.7% of test results statewide were positive. The highest percentage since the state began tracking COVID-19 data in March was 15% during the week of July 5-11; for two weeks after, the number stayed at 13.8%.
According to Johns Hopkins University, the rate of positive tests can show if enough tests are being conducted to find cases.
"If a community's positivity is high, it suggests that that community may largely be testing the sickest patients and possibly missing milder or asymptomatic cases," the school says on its website tracking testing and other metrics related to COVID-19.
The World Health Organization has said that countries should begin reopening only after the positive test rate reaches 5% or lower for at least 14 days.
On Friday, the state’s website for coronavirus information listed 23,922 cases of COVID-19 in Idaho; that number includes 492 confirmed and 31 probable cases, which means those people were exposed to someone with a lab-confirmed case who showed the same symptoms, but who haven’t been tested.
Also updated Friday:
- 276 cases admitted to the ICU
- 1,423 cases among health care workers
- 1,585 asymptomatic cases
CASES BY AGE GROUP
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39 years old.
- Under 18: 2,139 cases, an increase by 289 since August 1
- 18 – 29: 7,188 cases, an increase by 656 since August 1
- 30 – 39: 4,127 cases, an increase by 1,652 since August 1
- 40 – 49: 3,632 cases, an increase by 433 since August 1
- 50 – 59: 2,990 cases, an increase by 366 since August 1
- 60 – 69: 1,904 cases, an increase by 847 since August 1
- 70 – 79: 1,119 cases, an increase by 174 since August 1
- 80 – 89: 592 cases, an increase by 95 since August 1
- Over 90: 193 cases, an increase by 34 since August 1
DEATHS BY AGE GROUP, GENDER
As of Friday, 53% of deaths are men, and 47% are women.
- 30 – 39: one death, no increase
- 40 – 49: five deaths, an increase of two since Aug. 1
- 50 – 59: seven deaths, an increase of two since Aug. 1
- 60 – 69: 27 deaths, an increase by four since Aug. 1
- 70 – 79: 50 deaths, an increase by five since Aug. 1
- Over 80: 139 deaths, an increase by 19 since Aug. 1
CONTINUED PRECAUTIONS
As people begin to socialize more, state officials said the following preventative measures are even more important:
- Keep a distance of 6 feet from those not in your immediate household
- Wear a mask when unable to maintain social distance
- Wash hand frequently
- Cover coughs and sneezes with an elbow
- Stay home when sick
State officials update coronavirus.idaho.gov daily at 5 p.m. The full database is available to the public by clicking the link below the blue boxes on the coronavirus.idaho.gov homepage.