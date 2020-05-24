Pizza Hut will be helping to feed residents within the Boise School District 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Morely Nelson Elementary, Grace Jordan Elementary, Whittier Elementary, Whitney Elementary, Hawthorne Elementary and William Howard Taft Elementary schools. This will be the second wave of school pizza donations in this area for the local franchisee, according to a press release. Pizza Hut states it is committed to providing helpful resources — and, of course, pizza— to the communities it serves.
Idaho Tents & Events is partnering with El Ada Community Action Partnership to host a food and donation drive 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Donations can be dropped off through curbside Will Call Express lane at 3900 W. Chinden Blvd. in Boise.
Items needed for the drive include:
- Nonperishable food items
- Chapstick
- Deodorant
- Nail clippers
- Shampoo
- Shaving cream
- Socks
- Toothpaste
- Toothbrushes
To show its appreciation Idaho Tents & Events will give each person — who donates three or more items — a 10% off coupon to be used at Idaho Tents & Events.
Boozie, an Idaho-based canned cocktail company, announced it is partnering with Hayden Beverage to raise money for Boise State University nurses and Blaine County's charitable fund. Boozie will donate $2 for each can purchased at participating retailers starting June 1, according to a press release. Donations will go to the Boozie Cocktails For COVID-19 Idaho Relief Fund, pledging up to $60,000. Boozie, in collaboration with the Boise State College of Health Sciences School of Nursing, has established a student loan debt assistance fund for Boise State Nurses. In Blaine County, Boozie and locally owned mainstay Atkinsons’ Market will also contribute a dollar for each can of Boozie sold at one of their three locations during the month of June. Atkinsons’ contributions will benefit the Blaine County Charitable Fund through Boozie Cocktails for COVID-19 Idaho Relief Fund. Boozie can be purchased from several Idaho retailers including Albertsons, both Boise Co-Op locations, Costco, Fred Meyer, Atkinsons’, Idaho State Liquor Stores and Whole Foods Market. For more information visit boozie.com.
Idaho Humane Society is offering a pet food pantry program through a grant from GreaterGood.org. The program intends to provide pet food assistance to not only individuals affected by COVID-19 in the Treasure Valley, but also as a pet food bank for shelters and organizations across Idaho. A distribution event is scheduled for 3 – 5 p.m. Wednesday at 4775 Dorman St.
Boise's seasonal dog off-leash program at Ann Morrison Park, 1000 S. Americana Blvd., and Optimist Youth Sports Complex, 9889 W. Hill Road Parkway is available through through May 31.
Parma Motor-Vu Drive-In will be showing "The Goonies" and "Aquaman" May 29, 30 and 31st. Gates open at 8:30 p.m. on a first come, first-served. Admission is $8 for adults ages 12-61.