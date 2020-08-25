CALDWELL — Nearly 40 physicians sent a letter to Southwest District Health officials asking for Canyon County to return to Stage 1 and a mask mandate to be implemented there.
The document was addressed Tuesday during the Board of Health's monthly meeting in Caldwell, igniting a discussion between the members — although, no such item was on the agenda.
Director Nikki Zogg said a similar letter also was submitted by local business owners, who wanted a mask mandate in place so they didn't have to enact one themselves. Zogg added she chose to show the board these documents because they were in contrast to most of the comments they typically receive.
Only one member, Dr. Sam Summers, the board's physician representative, openly voiced his support for possible mandate if they were to ever have a vote. Since he said he didn't see that happening, he asked that they stop discussing it.
Canyon County Commissioner and board member Tom Dale said rather than focusing on the board's authority to implement a mask requirement, they should instead concentrate on educating the general public, so people stop thinking COVID-19 is a "hoax."
All but two of the six counties are categorized as red, meaning in Canyon, Payette, Washington, and Owyhee counties there have been more than five daily cases per 10,000 people or “other indications of high risk to the community.”
Canyon County has over a fifth of the state's cases and the highest infection rate of about 3,000 cases per 100,000 residents.
Adams County is categorized as gray, with a routine or minimal risk of infection per the district’s four-tiered color-coded assessment system. Gem County has dropped from red to orange, which indicates a medium risk of infection.
As of 7 p.m. Monday, there were almost 8,000 total confirmed cases in the health district, according to SWDH’s website. A majority — nearly 6,500 — are in Canyon County.
Travis Leach, president of Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Nampa, said Canyon County residents also account for a majority of the hospital's positive cases. People who are hospitalized generally stay for 7-10 days, he added.
Leach said about 17% of tests — which are only done in symptomatic cases — being conducted at Saint Al's are coming back positive. They also are reporting a younger patient population, with fewer co-morbidities, and a decrease in ventilator use. Physicians have noted some patients appear to be suffering long-term lung damage after recovery as well.
Leach said critical care units continue to be challenged, causing concern for the fall, which will bring other respiratory illnesses that further strain hospital capacities.
“Hospitals are struggling just like any other business,” he said.
It also is still unclear what impact opening schools will have. Nampa and Caldwell school districts are starting the year fully online, and other local districts are starting with a hybrid in-person and online model.
The Board of Health's next meeting is set for 9 a.m. Sept. 22 in Caldwell.