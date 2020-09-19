Idaho’s health districts have been put into an impossible situation by the COVID-19 pandemic. Normally meeting seven times per year and dealing with less complex issues such as septic tank licensing, the ongoing pandemic has forced board members around the state to make politically charged decisions about masks, quarantines and public meeting sizes.
Since March, health districts have been thrown into the public spotlight like never before. But residents may still be wondering: Who are the people behind the health districts' decisions, and how did they come to hold that position?
Idaho has seven health districts, each with a Board of Health comprised of seven to nine members. Those members are:
- At least one representative from each of the health district's county, typically a commissioner, nominated by their associated county's board of commissioners to serve a multiyear term
- At least one physician representative
Per state code, health districts have the authority to administer and enforce all state and district health laws, regulations, and standards.
Ada and Canyon counties, though closely connected by a daily flow of residents across their shared border, are governed by different health districts. Ada is one of four counties managed by Central District Health, and Canyon is one of six counties managed by Southwest District Health.
BOARD MEMBER SURVEYS
The Idaho Press reached out to every Board of Health member in the Central and Southwest health districts in an effort to help readers get to know key decision-makers during this unprecedented time. We invited them to complete a survey on their background, expertise and leadership philosophy as a board member.
Despite multiple invitations to participate, only three board members responded: Dr. Sam Summers, Owyhee County Commissioner Kelly Aberasturi and Ada County Commissioner Diana Lachiondo. Their answers are below.
Diana Lachiondo, Ada County
Central District Health board member since 2019.
Why did you accept a position as a board member?
Ada County had not appointed a Commissioner to the Board of Health in more than a decade, instead choosing to appoint 3 community members. Given that Ada County provides 90% of the county funding for CDH, I felt it was important to have more close interaction and oversight of the work of the agency and volunteered for the role. We have tremendous health care leaders who serve with me as Board members from Ada County, and my goal has been to ensure that the work of CDH is more closely aligned with other Ada County operations. I also have a deep interest in proactive, thoughtful measures that can prevent more costly interventions. Whether it’s food service inspections, septic tank approvals, parenting programs or pandemic measures, the work of CDH is to promote wellness and protect health among Ada County residents.
What is your education and work history and other relevant experience that has prepared you for this position?
My background was in the nonprofit and social services sector before joining the City of Boise as the Director of Community Partnerships. There I spent time thinking about and working on solutions that addressed homelessness, housing, children and youth issues, seniors and veterans, among others.
What are your priorities when voting on orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic?
Our goals as a leadership team have always been twofold:
- Protect the vulnerable
- Do not overwhelm the health care system
It is this last goal that I think many people fail to understand. We cannot get to a place where our hospitals have to make crisis care decisions. If your parent has a stroke, but is unable to be treated appropriately because our hospitals are overwhelmed, we will have failed as a community and a health board to take the appropriate measures.
What are the top factors and data points you consider in these decisions?
I’m listening to our CDH and health system leaders first and foremost. They are seeing things in real time and able to share their reality on the ground.
What are the most important steps for the health district and for the public to take to help curb the spread of COVID-19?
If you leave home, practice your Ws: Wear, Wait, Wash
- Wear a cloth mask over your nose and mouth.
- Wait 6 feet apart. Avoid close contact.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer.
We especially need people to be paying attention to their interactions at family and friends gatherings. It’s normal and natural to think that you are safer because you’re family — but we are seeing a number of case clusters coming out of family BBQs, birthday parties etc. Please be aware of your interactions in those settings so we don’t further the spread. It doesn’t mean it doesn’t happen — just be careful!
Do you support a statewide or health district mask mandate? Why or why not?
We have tried to be targeted in our approach as a health board at CDH, and I think that’s the right move. Lewis County is not Ada or Canyon County in cases. That said, we do know that many rural cities and counties lack health care infrastructure, and if their cases and health care needs expand, our local systems will be further burdened in urban areas. It’s a balancing act.
Kelly Ray Aberasturi, Owyhee County
Southwest District Health board's vice chairman, in his 10th year on the board.
Why did you accept a position as a board member?
Other two commissioners delegated the role to me.
What is your education and work history and other relevant experience that has prepared you for this position?
There’s no specific educational aspect from me, just life decisions and being a recovering alcoholic of 31+ years.
What are your priorities when voting on orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic?
Doing the will of the citizens.
What are the top factors and data points you consider in these decisions?
My priorities are that of the will of the citizens, remember the Constitution says "We the People" not we the government.
What are the most important steps for the health district and for the public to take to help curb the spread of COVID-19?
To respect each individual’s rights and to do the right thing by wearing a mask when in public areas, whether you agree that masks help or not. There is data that proves both sides of the debate, but if it does help why not respect that and show that you are willing to respect your neighbors' thoughts?
Do you support a statewide or health district mask mandate? Why or why not?
I personally don’t, but as an elected official I will follow the will of the citizens. I also would like to express we are elected officials; our job is to represent the citizens, right, wrong or indifferent. That we also represent District Health is no different than the governor‘s knowledge of this disease. He, like us, are working with the information we are given. His instituting executive order for the shutdown of the state without the will of the citizens I have issues with! There are many aspects of this COVID-19, and I truly believe our health rights are given to us by God! Government should always do the will of the citizens, not what they believe is right! Time will tell, but the facts are most of the citizens will have been exposed to or contract COVID-19 before there’s a vaccine.
Dr. Sam Summers, M.D., Caldwell
Southwest District Health board member for 1.5 years
Why did you accept a position as a board member?
As a retired family physician I wanted to help with health decisions for our community.
What is your education and work history and other relevant experience that has prepared you for this position?
I graduated from the University of Washington Medical School in 1979, completing my Family Medicine residency in Boise in 1982. I subsequently practiced full spectrum family practice in Caldwell from 1982 till 2018.
What are your priorities when voting on orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic?
My priorities regarding the pandemic are overall community health, reducing the incidence of COVID, protecting hospitals from being overwhelmed, and the return of normalcy with schools and economics.
What are the top factors and data points you consider in these decisions?
I believe the most important data points are incidence in each county, the source of transmission, the severity of illnesses and hospital capacities.
What are the most important steps for the health district and for the public to take to help curb the spread of COVID-19?
I believe there is evidence that masking, social distancing, hand washing, etc. do have a positive effect. The Health District can promulgate this and the public can be compliant to these recommendations.
Do you support a statewide or health district mask mandate? Why or why not?
I do support a Health District masking mandate depending on COVID incidence in each county. There is evidence from around the world that this helps. It is easy, cheap and effective. Why not do this? The problem is enforcement.
STATE'S LARGEST COUNTY
Ada County — by far the most populous county in Central District Health with the highest COVID-19 incidence rate — has been the center of most of the health board's pandemic-related mandates. The county of roughly 482,000 people is under a mask mandate and certain Stage 3 restrictions, and social gatherings are limited to 10 people.
The board also passed a mask mandate on a 4-2 vote for Valley County, where many Idahoans go to recreate in McCall and surrounding areas.
Idaho Rep. Megan Blanksma of Elmore County and Boise County Commissioner Ryan Stirm both voted against the Valley County mask order. Stirm noted Boise County Sheriff Scott Turner had told him he would refuse to enforce it.
The board also had a lively discussion earlier this month about the reopening of Boise bars, which were closed in June after an outbreak. Valley County Commissioner Elting Hasbrouck on Sept. 1 argued that the bars had made a good faith effort to reopen and should be allowed to as soon as possible.
"We don't know for sure if it's going to work, but think it might," he said. "I think we should give them a chance."
His motion to allow bars to reopen right away failed 2-3, with Blanksma and Hasbrouck in favor. Lachiondo and board member Dr. Ted Epperly were hesitant to reopen bars while the board was still recommending online-only schooling.
"I feel for small business owners … but we cannot open immediately when families and kids are struggling," Lachiondo said. The board decided to let the bars reopen when the risk category for schools eased from red to yellow, which happened Sept. 8.
CHALLENGES IN CANYON COUNTY
Southwest District Health — which oversees Canyon, Payette, Washington, Gem, Adams and Owyhee counties — has seen such community opposition to a mask mandate that it canceled two meetings in July due to safety concerns.
The July 17 meeting attracted a crowd to the district’s Caldwell facility, some of whom forced their way inside while ignoring requirements to wear a mask and get screened; Caldwell police were called to diffuse the situation. The rescheduled July 21 meeting was canceled the day before it was to take place as a precaution due to continued worries over security.
Canyon County has the state's highest cumulative incidence rate of COVID-19 when looking at the total number of cases since March.
The board of health recommends masks but has not passed any mandates. Board member and Adams County Commissioner Viki Purdy has publicly criticized face coverings and mask mandates during meetings and on social media.
Meanwhile, nearly 40 physicians last month sent a letter to Southwest District Health officials asking for Canyon County to return to Stage 1 and a mask mandate to be implemented there.
Southwest District Health on Sept. 10 moved Canyon County out of the most severe red health alert down to an orange alert because of a drop in new COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations and ICU patients.
However, Southwest District Health District Director Nikki Zogg urged residents to continue social distancing, wearing a mask, washing their hands, disinfecting surfaces, and keeping gatherings small, preferably outdoors.