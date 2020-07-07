BOISE — Idaho's COVID-19 cases continue to rise at a startling pace.
On Tuesday, Idaho's official COVID-19 reporting dashboard reported 448 confirmed cases and 39 probable cases, a number that combines some late-reported cases from Monday with Tuesday's counts, but blows by Idaho's previous reported single-day reporting record of 398 confirmed cases on July 3.
Of those 448 cases, 227 are from Ada County, where Boise Mayor Lauren McLean recently mandated masks for residents in public spaces.
Tuesday's numbers continue a rising trend in the state, which has posted record highs in single-day confirmed case counts multiple times in the past week.
On Thursday, Gov. Brad Little plans to announce a statewide plan that will offer new guidelines about high school sports resuming. Little will speak with the Idaho State Board of Education Thursday morning about a new K-12 school reopening plan before providing the plan to the rest of the state.