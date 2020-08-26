Please note: Due to the ongoing concerns around COVID-19, event details can change at any time. Please check event venue for the most up-to-date information and COVID-19 safety protocols.
Virtual dark comedy
Local nonprofit Opal Theatre Company will premiere a digital rendition of “Bleeding Hearts” by Steve Yockey on Vimeo.com Sept. 10-13. The digital rendition will replace the scheduled stage performance.
The show will be available for digital rental 24 hours a day for the duration of the run, and patrons will have 48 hours to watch their rental from the time they make their purchase. This will be Opal Theatre Company's first production to reach audiences outside the Treasure Valley, the company stated in a press release.
“Bleeding Hearts” is a dark comedy intended for a mature audience. It is a breakneck, pitch black farce about the disappearing middle class and how people forget to put themselves in each other’s shoes, according to the release. The show is directed by Daniel Vogt, starring Catherine Richardson, Matthew Melton, McKenna Kline, Tristan Berg, and Dylan Eller.
To accommodate public health measures, each actor filmed their own scenes at home while Vogt directed them in video conferences.
For more information and to receive updates when the video rental becomes available, visit opaltheatre.org.
New display at Indian Creek Museum
Our Memories Indian Creek Museum in Caldwell has announced the opening of a new display, "Votes for Women!" in honor of the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution. The display will feature the history of the women's suffrage movement and its progression in Idaho and the nation.
The museum is at 1122 Main St. in Caldwell and is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Admission prices range from $2 to $5. Visitors are invited to tour the 30 rooms of exhibits as well as the women's suffrage exhibit.
Community Calendar
Wednesday
Boise — Nature Inspired — Hand Formed: Edie Martin/Amy McRae Collaboration at Art Source Gallery, 11 a.m., 1015 Main St.
Online — Nampa-based Centennial Job Corps virtual information meeting and tour, 2 p.m.
Boise — Auditions: Opera Idaho's Children's Choruses, 4 p.m., 513 S. 8th St.
Boise — Meriwether Spritzers for Summer! 5 p.m., Meriwether Cider House, 224 N. 9th St.
Online — Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band and The Oliphants: Virtual Alive After Five free summer concert series, 6 p.m. downtownboise.org.
Boise — Buffalo Wild Wings — Alive After Five watch party, 777 W. Main St.
Boise — Leku Ona — Alive After Five watch party, 117 S. 6th St.
Boise — Lucky Fins — Alive After Five watch party, 801 W. Main St.
Meridian — Live on the Patio at Big Al's, 7 p.m., 1900 N. Eagle Road.
Garden City — Telaya Bites featuring Zachary Greatting, 7 p.m., Telaya Wine Co., 240 E. 32nd St. Tickets at eventbrite.com.
Boise — Finding Keys Live, 8 p.m., The Lounge at the End of the Universe (in-person or online), 2417 W. Bank Drive.
Online — Speed Dating | Who Do You Relish? | Boise Singles Events, 8 p.m.