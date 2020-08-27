Please note: due to the ongoing concerns around COVID-19, event details can change at any time. Please check event venue for the most up-to-date information and COVID-19 safety protocols.
Oktoberfest moves to the Ford Idaho Center
“Springen” over to the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater on Friday, Sept. 25 and Saturday, Sept. 26 for music, games, food and fun during Oktoberfest. Celebrations are 4–11 p.m. both days.
The event, which is normally held at the Nampa Civic Center, was moved to the Ford Idaho Center to ensure better safety during COVID-19, venue managers with Spectra stated in a press release. By using Ford Idaho Center’s large outdoor amphitheater, Spectra can offer a socially distanced event and keep the community tradition going, according to the release.
There will be a surprise local Headlining talent both nights providing live music and entertainment — more information to come. Distinct Oktoberfest beers will be on tap, traditional Oktoberfest food will be available and game favorites like the Brat Shot, Mug Holding Contest, Beer Stein Race and more will be offered. Come in your best Lederhosen, Dirndl, or other traditional German attire and bring your best bier stein to enter event contests.
Reserved tables and lawn access will be available for purchase. Reserved tables can be purchased in advance for groups of four or six people. For more info on table options, and to purchase tickets, please visit ictickets.com. Tickets will be available at the door, though the reserved tables are expected to be purchased very quickly, according to the release. Free parking is available for all ticket purchasers.
Thursday
Boise — Yoga at Underhill Garden, 9 a.m., 6900 W. Brookside Lane.
Boise — Once and Future Books book buying appointments — please check availability — 10 a.m., 1310 W. State St.
Online — Employee to Entrepreneur: Build, Buy or Franchise and How to Finance, 11 a.m., Zions Bank Business Resource Center.
Online — Remote Working & Cybersecurity, 11 a.m., The Riverside Hotel, 2900 Chinden Blvd.
Boise — Nature Inspired — Hand Formed: Edie Martin/Amy McRae Collaboration at Art Source Gallery, 11 a.m., 1015 Main St.
Garden City — Summer Food Distribution, 3 p.m., Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St.
Online — Stay-Home Social Club, 6:30 p.m., Lake Hazel Branch Library.
Online — Writers in the Attic: Apple Book Launch Party, 6:30 p.m., The Cabin.
Eagle Museum of History and Preservation moves to new, temporary location
After selling the lot of land hosting the Eagle Museum of History and Preservation, the city contracted with Western States Movers to lift the building (a former Catholic church) and haul it 0.3 miles from the Landing to Eagle City Hall, 660 E. Civic Lane, as of Aug. 19, the city announced in a press release.
The City sold The Landing property at auction in July, according to the release. It took around three hours to ease the building through the streets and on to City Hall property, and Idaho Power was on hand to move one powerline out of the way.
The museum’s final home will be on the island in between City Hall and Eagle Public Library driveways. The city will move the water feature that is currently on the island, build a foundation for the Museum, and reinstall the water feature once the building is in place.