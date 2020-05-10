BOISE — In the last week, state officials have confirmed 151 new cases of COVID-19 in Idaho.
On May 3, the state's website for coronavirus information listed 2,079 total cases.
State officials announced Saturday a total of 2,230 cases, which included 25 new cases.
Most of the cases — 2,049 — are confirmed cases; there are 181 probable cases, which means the person is symptomatic and has epidemiological risk factors, or whose death certificates list COVID-19 or SARS-CoV-2 as a contributing factor in the death without lab confirmation, according to coronavirus.idaho.gov.
SARS-CoV-2 (severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2) is the strain of virus causing the disease, COVID-19 (coronavirus 2019).
Of the 2,230 cases reported Saturday:
- 1,473 people have recovered
- 67 have died
- 207 people were hospitalized
- 87 cases were admitted to the ICU
- 274 cases among healthcare workers
TREASURE VALLEY
- Ada County has 733 cases and 19 deaths.
- Canyon County has 272 cases and six deaths.
OUTSIDE THE TREASURE VALLEY
- Blaine County has 503 cases and five deaths.
- Nez Perce County has 78 cases and 19 deaths
- Twins Falls County has 259 cases and 11 deaths.
State officials update the data at coronavirus.idaho.gov every day at 5 p.m.