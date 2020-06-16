Through recent investigations into the spread of the new coronavirus, Central District Health has identified more businesses in Boise and Meridian where people who had the virus and were contagious could have unknowingly spread it to others.
“Because of this, CDH wants to let the public know of the locations and dates these individuals were present, and encourage anyone there on the same date to watch for signs and symptoms of COVID-19, which may appear 2-14 days after exposure,” according to a news release from the district.
The businesses where exposure may have occurred are:
- Matador in downtown Boise: The exposure could have occurred June 7, and those who were there should monitor themselves for symptoms through Sunday
- Vista Bar in Boise: The exposure could have occurred June 9, and those who were there should monitor themselves for symptoms through June 23.
- 9th Street Nook in Boise: The exposure could have occurred June 10, and those who were there should monitor themselves for symptoms through June 24.
- The Breakaway Cafe and Spirits in Meridian: The exposure could have occurred Saturday and those who were in the bartop area should monitor themselves for symptoms through June 27.
Anyone who may have been exposed should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 — the disease the novel coronavirus causes — including a dry cough, a fever, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, and a loss of taste or smell.
“We recognize and commend businesses who are working hard to reduce risks for patrons and staff, but we know the reality is that some of our community members are becoming infected with COVID-19 and showing no symptoms or initially experiencing mild symptoms, and they’re out in public unintentionally exposing others,” the Central District Health Director Russ Duke is quoted as saying in the release. “These could be our friends or family, so each of us needs to be accountable and maintain heightened awareness. We must take every measure we can to protect ourselves and others which means limiting potential exposures, consistently wearing masks, and practicing physical distancing,”
The announcement comes after a prior announcement from the district on Thursday, in which district officials said they’d identified a cluster of COVID-19 cases possibly associated with other downtown Boise businesses. As of that first press release, the cluster included 10 people — five confirmed cases and five probable cases — who were downtown on June 5 and 6.
As of Tuesday, that cluster has grown to 34 confirmed cases and three probable cases, according to Tuesday’s press release. Additionally, the district has identified one person who became ill after spending time at one of those bars on Friday and Saturday, according to the release.