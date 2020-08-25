NAMPA — Northwest Nazarene University will welcome students to campus Thursday and Friday.
New student orientation begins at 8:30 a.m Thursday with a phased check-in. Returning students will begin arriving Friday, the university announced.
"We are asking all students, faculty and staff to sign a Community First pledge promising they will uphold the safety precautions that we have put in place," NNU President Joel Pearsall said in a statement.
NNU serves more than 2,000 undergraduate and graduate students. The university's residential campus in Nampa is 88 acres.
To prepare for students’ arrival, NNU's Planning Team formed protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and mitigate the spread should an NNU community member become ill. Officials from the NNU Wellness Center worked with Southwest District Health officials to finalize plans. Details of the campus return plan can be found at nnu.edu/fallreturnplan.
"Campus life will look different this year. There’s no doubt about that, but all of these adjustments are intentional as we do our best to keep our campus and community healthy," NNU Director of Health Services Bryon Hemphill said in a statement.
Arriving students will be required to undergo a health screening prior to moving in and can bring up to two family members or guests on move-in day. Face masks and social distancing will be enforced. Because students are only allowed two guests, the annual New Student Celebration and Scarf Ceremony will be live-streamed on NNU's website and Facebook page at 11 a.m. Friday.