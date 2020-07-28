NAMPA — Northwest Nazarene University will hold its commencement ceremonies for May 2020 graduates in September, officials announced Tuesday.
NNU has scheduled the previously postponed May commencement ceremonies for Sept. 6 at the Ford Idaho Center, the university announced in a press release.
Ceremonies will be limited to ticket holders and are being held at the Idaho Center to allow for appropriate physical distancing. Plans are contingent upon large venues being allowed to accommodate people at that time.
NNU officials continue to update the university's fall semester plan as the pandemic progresses. Residential students are scheduled to return to campus during phased move-in times Aug. 27-29, and in-person classes are scheduled to begin Aug. 31.
The return plan includes several safety measures that will be adopted into academic plans and public gatherings. Class sizes and schedules will be limited to allow for adequate social distancing.
Additional details can be found at nnu.edu/Fall2020 as they become available.