Northwest Nazarene University will celebrate its 2020 graduates at its 104th commencement ceremony Sunday, Sept. 6, at the Ford Idaho Center, 16114 N. Idaho Center Blvd. The ceremony had previously been scheduled for May 9, but was delayed due to COVID-19 concerns, according to the university.
All attendees must have tickets and will be required to wear a face covering. Each graduate will be allocated four tickets.
The Graduate and Professional Studies ceremony will begin at 1:30 p.m. and the Traditional Undergraduate ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m.
A baccalaureate service will not take place this year.
The ceremony will be live-streamed at nnu.edu/commencement.
Community Calendar
Friday
Nampa — Swim Lessons (all day), Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Meridian — Expanded Outdoor Book Displays, 10 a.m., Cherry Lane Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane.
Boise — Returned Peace Corps Volunteer Social Night, 5 p.m., Sun Ray Cafe, 1602 N. 13th St.
Boise — ComedySportz Live Match — Socially distanced/masks required, 7:30 p.m., Playhouse Boise, 8001 W. Fairview Ave.
Online — First Friday Astronomy: Titan, 7:30 p.m., Boise State University.
Saturday
Nampa — CPR/AED & First Aid Class, 9 a.m., Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Kuna — K-Town flea market, 9 a.m., Farm Estates Park, 1450 N. Massey Ave.
Meridian — Main Street Market, 9 a.m., City Hall Plaza, 33 E. Broadway Ave.
Boise — Artisans for Hope mask sale, 10 a.m., corner of 15th & Hays streets.
Boise — WalkAbout Boise Historic Walking Tour, 11 a.m., outside of the Basque Museum and Cultural Center, 611 W. Grove St. Preservation Idaho.
Boise — Schick-Ostolasa Farmstead Tours, 12:30 p.m., 5006 W. Farm Court. Dry Creek Historical Society.
Nampa — DIY Succulent Basket, 1 p.m., undercover community garden, 1414 Southside Blvd.
Online — Bookstore Birthday — Books & Booze, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Books.
Please note: due to the ongoing concerns around COVID-19, event details can change at any time. Please check event venue for the most up-to-date information and COVID-19 safety protocols.