ADA COUNTY — Annelise Lane and her husband have both accepted they’re probably going to get infected by the new coronavirus at some point. They both work for the Ada County Paramedics, and given how contagious the virus is — and the fact that they work with people who are sick — the likelihood of them contracting the virus is higher than average.
That stoic acceptance has become the norm throughout the organization, Lane told the Idaho Press.
“I think in general, the consensus is we’re probably all going to get it at some point,” Lane said. “The (personal protective equipment) helps, but I think for some people it doesn’t fully get rid of the uneasiness, especially for our coworkers who have family members who have diseases of their own, immunocompromised people at home, new babies, kids. I think those stresses are much worse. It’s not so much that we’re worried about getting it — we signed up to take care of our community and we’re happy to do it. But knowing that if I were to take that and then give it to one of my family members who then gets sick and dies, that would be a really hard thing for me to think about.”
A month and a half after Idaho announced its first positive case of COVID-19 — the disease caused by the virus — first responders across Ada County are adjusting to the new restrictions the virus' outbreak has placed on them. While few of them have tested positive for the virus, they're experiencing the same stress and anxiety about the disease many in the Treasure Valley are — just on top of an already stressful job where social distancing isn't always possible, working from home isn't an option, and direct contact with sick residents is part of the work.
'YOU CAN'T MOVE QUICKLY'
That’s not to say, more than a month into the outbreak of the new coronavirus in Ada County, that first responders aren’t taking precautions. They are — they’re wearing full personal protective equipment, including gowns and N95 masks — on every call. But while the equipment is helpful in creating barriers between paramedics and the virus, it can be cumbersome.
Janny Wing, a battalion chief for the Ada County Paramedics, pointed out paramedics “have to adjust for the added protection.”
“You’re trying to move quickly to help somebody … but you can’t move quickly,” Wing said.
The increased use of PPE has been the most drastic change for paramedics, Lane said, and it's not just required on the call. The need for increased cleaning of ambulances requires time too — and it means donning a fresh set of personal protective equipment after the call is complete.
Normally, paramedics also enter information about the call into a tablet on the ambulance ride to the hospital. Concerns about the virus have disrupted that process too.
“(The tablet) doesn’t register when you’re typing on it with your gloves,” Wing said. “A lot of people aren’t bringing it into the back (of the ambulance) because it could be contaminated … so it’s adding an extra 30 or 45 minutes after they’re finished with a patient that they’re having to sit down and do the documentation that they normally would do at the same time (as the ride to the hospital).”
In addition, Wing said that, in general, the patients the paramedics are taking to the hospital seem sicker than they have been in years past; she speculated people might be waiting until the last minute to call for help, because they want to avoid going to the hospital.
“The public is like, ‘I don’t want to go to the hospital unless I absolutely have to,’” she said.
For Shawn Rayne, the division chief of the Boise Fire Department's emergency medical services division, the hardest part about wearing the equipment on every call has been the difficulty in communicating with coworkers quickly and effectively on medical calls. Firefighters haven't changed what they wear or do on fire calls — the gear they wear inside burning buildings is sufficient to protect them against exposure to the virus. But they, too, wear personal protective equipment on all medical calls, and that's new.
"It's mainly a mental thing, wearing the PPE, because you lose so much of your ability to express yourself and see what other people are thinking and feeling," Rayne said.
CHANGING TACTICS
Agencies throughout the Treasure Valley are taking other precautionary measures to protect first responders from the virus as well. For the Meridian Police Department, those measures include reducing the number of officers on one shift — so that if one officer is exposed to the virus, the number of officers who have to quarantine is minimal — as well as additional protective equipment, sanitation and new policing strategies.
"Their overall job has changed quite a bit," said Tracy Basterrechea, deputy police chief for the Meridian Police Department. "I don't think anyone really knew for sure how to deal with this. The one thing we knew was that we were the police and we weren't going to go home."
Meridian police officers are arresting fewer suspects, to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spreading in jails. The new standard is people who are suspected of committing a violent crime are taken to jail. Others, such as those suspected of driving under the influence, are charged and released. In the case of a suspected DUI, the driver will be released to a "responsible party" who can take them home, Basterrechea said.
Paramedics with the Meridian Fire Department have changed the way they deploy personnel. Typically, an entire crew would go to medical call and begin assessing and treating a patient, said Charlie Butterfield, acting fire chief for the Meridian Fire Department as Chief Mark Niemeyer takes on the role of city emergency operations manager.
Now, Meridian Fire sends in one medical care provider to assess the patient and situation to determine how many care providers are needed.
"This limits the exposure of our personnel to patients and also limits the exposure of patients to our personnel," Butterfield said.
Home life for first responders has changed, too. Rayne said Boise firefighters — who live together at fire stations — are wearing cloth face coverings when not on calls. They're cleaning the stations more extensively, and have been for about a month now.
Police officers don't have the same outlets for relaxing after work as they did before the virus arrived, and every day there's the risk of bringing the virus home to loved ones.
"While being a police officer you're always dealing with the unknown, this one's a little different," Basterrachea said. "You could go to a call and be exposed to COVID-19 and not even know it and take it home to your family."
Much of the response to the pandemic has been on the fly. Although Meridian has planned for a pandemic, following outbreaks of H1N1 (swine flu) and Ebola in the last century, "We certainly haven't seen anything this widespread," Niemeyer said.
Basterrechea said responding to the pandemic has been a learning experience. Once the virus subsides, some of the new procedures might stick around. "I think that there will be some interesting, and hopefully innovative, things that come out of this for us as a police department and as a society, as well."
TESTING
No first responders with the Meridian Police and Fire departments have tested positive for the virus. And both departments have done extensive testing. First responder COVID-19 tests are prioritized at the Emergency Responders Health Center in Boise. The health center typically administers wellness and fitness exams to the Meridian Fire Department, Niemeyer said. The health center "stepped up" to handle testing for first responders when the outbreak came to Idaho, he said.
"I really applaud them for doing what they did," he said.
Cameo Akins, of the Ada County Paramedics, didn’t immediately have a tally for how many paramedics had been tested for COVID-19 — the disease caused by the virus — and how many might have tested positive. Eleven employees of the Boise Fire Department have qualified for testing, but none of them have tested positive, according to Rayne. Boise Police has had nine employees qualify for testing, spokeswoman Haley Williams said.
“We have had eight negative results and one unconfirmed positive result," she said. "Employee contact tracing was done as a result of the unconfirmed test. That person is recovering and no one else is showing symptoms.”