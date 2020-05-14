Editor's note: The Idaho Press, in partnership with Blue Cross of Idaho, is offering free online access to all of our local coronavirus stories. Our ongoing coverage of the Treasure Valley relies on support from our readers. To strengthen local journalism, please consider subscribing at iptoffers.com. For daily updates in your inbox, sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter.

Nearly 5,800 Idahoans filed initial unemployment claims during the week ending May 9, the Idaho Department of Labor announced Thursday. It was a 23% decline in initial claims from the previous week and the sixth consecutive week initial claims have dropped.

Laid-off Idaho workers filed 131,101 initial claims for unemployment benefits during the eight weeks of the COVID-19 state of emergency — 2.2 times the total number of initial claims filed in all of 2019.

During the week ending May 9, continued claims — the number of people who claimed benefits — fell to 65,478, a 9% decrease from the previous week.

Accommodations and food services accounted for almost 15% of total claims filed during the week, while retail represented the second-largest group at 13%, and health care and social assistance jobs the third largest with 11%. The three sectors combined were 39% of total new claims filed during the week. Unemployment claims for manufacturing jobs represented about 10%.

COVID-19 layoffs continue to affect people of all ages, a labor department news release said, with people under 25 representing almost 20% of initial claims for the week. Claims were evenly split between males and females.

Idaho's unemployment program saw the largest one-week increase of claims in its history the week of March 15-21, when 13,341 people filed. That was up from roughly 1,000 claims the week prior.

Between March 23 and May 9, the Idaho Department of Labor paid out to laid-off Idaho workers $70 million in regular benefits, $504,000 in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation payments and $123.9 million in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation payments. Pandemic Unemployment Assistance payment information will be available next week, the labor department said.

Regular benefit payouts for the week of May 3-9 reached $13.4 million, a 2% decrease over the previous week, but 9.5 times higher than the same week in 2019. Total CARES Act payments increased 6.4% for that week, from $28.6 million to $30.4 million.

Weekly claims by county and industry are available on a data dashboard at lmi.idaho.gov/ui-weekly-claims.

