Nearly 5,800 Idahoans filed initial unemployment claims during the week ending May 9, the Idaho Department of Labor announced Thursday. It was a 23% decline in initial claims from the previous week and the sixth consecutive week initial claims have dropped.
Laid-off Idaho workers filed 131,101 initial claims for unemployment benefits during the eight weeks of the COVID-19 state of emergency — 2.2 times the total number of initial claims filed in all of 2019.
During the week ending May 9, continued claims — the number of people who claimed benefits — fell to 65,478, a 9% decrease from the previous week.
Accommodations and food services accounted for almost 15% of total claims filed during the week, while retail represented the second-largest group at 13%, and health care and social assistance jobs the third largest with 11%. The three sectors combined were 39% of total new claims filed during the week. Unemployment claims for manufacturing jobs represented about 10%.
COVID-19 layoffs continue to affect people of all ages, a labor department news release said, with people under 25 representing almost 20% of initial claims for the week. Claims were evenly split between males and females.
Idaho's unemployment program saw the largest one-week increase of claims in its history the week of March 15-21, when 13,341 people filed. That was up from roughly 1,000 claims the week prior.
Between March 23 and May 9, the Idaho Department of Labor paid out to laid-off Idaho workers $70 million in regular benefits, $504,000 in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation payments and $123.9 million in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation payments. Pandemic Unemployment Assistance payment information will be available next week, the labor department said.
Regular benefit payouts for the week of May 3-9 reached $13.4 million, a 2% decrease over the previous week, but 9.5 times higher than the same week in 2019. Total CARES Act payments increased 6.4% for that week, from $28.6 million to $30.4 million.
Weekly claims by county and industry are available on a data dashboard at lmi.idaho.gov/ui-weekly-claims.