BOISE — Lucky Peak Dam and Reservoir, a popular recreation spot southeast of Boise, will have some new restrictions on boaters and campers until further notice, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The restrictions include:
- Boats will only be allowed to be on the reservoir between sunrise and sunset and must be stored at the marina or removed from the water by sunset.
- Camping is prohibited.
- Fires are prohibited, although liquid fuel cooking stoves are allowed.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Walla Walla District is following new national directives, Lucky Peak Dam Operations Manager Matthew Walker said.
Walker said the three new rules were put in place for a number of reasons related to the coronavirus pandemic, including minimal staffing, social distancing and the large number of visitors, causing issues with Lucky Peak's facilities, especially restrooms.
"We're trying to do our best, but with the amount of people out there, and how restrooms get in a pandemic, we were unable to keep them open," Walker said.
Hand sanitizer and toilet paper were being stolen on a regular basis from Lucky Peak restrooms at a rate that facilities couldn't keep replacing them, Walker said. More importantly, if a boater got into an emergency situation out on the lake, the lack of staffing at Lucky Peak would make initiating a rescue or tow very difficult.
"We're working with state parks and local managing partners to mirror what we're doing, and what the governor issues," Walker said. "It's kind of a balancing act."
State park campgrounds have been closed until May 15 under Gov. Brad Little's original stay-home order. The state-operated Spring Shores Marina has put the sunrise to sunset rules in place already, but its operations are under state, not federal, authority.
Walker said that while the state park leases federal land, there is nothing in its lease that would allow the federal government to shut those sites down.
"You can't completely close down Lucky Peak," Walker said.