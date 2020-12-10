BOISE – Idaho has released new cause-of-death data showing that while COVID-19 has become the third-leading cause of death in the state for the year, it’s moved to No. 1 for the month of November.
According to data released Thursday morning by the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare, COVID-19 ranked third for the leading cause of death among Idahoans in September, after heart disease and cancer; stayed third in October; and then moved up to first in November.
On Wednesday, state Health & Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen called COVID-19’s quick move up the ranks of causes of death for Idahoans “startling” and “deeply concerning.”
Idaho’s vital statistics reporting uses a very conservative approach; only those deaths in which COVID-19 was the primary cause, not a contributing cause, were counted. As a result, the cause-of-death data shows fewer total deaths from COVID-19 than the state reports in its official coronavirus data.
In November, Idaho’s top 10 causes of death were, in order:
1 - COVID-19 (247)
2 – Heart disease (233)
3 – Cancer (224)
4 – Alzheimer’s disease (74)
5 - Cerebrovascular disease, including stroke and aneurysms (50)
6 – Lung disease (48)
7 – Accidents (41)
8 – Diabetes (31)
9 – Chronic liver disease and cirrhosis (28)
10 – Parkinson’s disease (22)
For the year to date through November, the top 10 causes of death for Idahoans were:
1 – Heart disease (2,851)
2 – Cancer (2,707)
3 – COVID-19 (863)
4 – Accidents (794)
5 – Lung disease (786)
6 -- Cerebrovascular disease, including stroke and aneurysms (672)
7 – Alzheimer’s disease (657)
8 – Diabetes (434)
9 – Suicide (357)
10 – Chronic liver disease and cirrhosis (288)
The news comes as Gov. Brad Little is set to address the state in a noon news conference about COVID-19. Idaho is just starting to see the impact of the Thanksgiving surge, with new records set both Tuesday and Wednesday of more than 2,000 new infections statewide each day. Thus far, Idaho’s total COVID-19 death toll has reached 1,103, including 29 new deaths on Wednesday.