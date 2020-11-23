With new COVID-19 cases in Idaho arriving by the hundreds each day, the need for testing remains critical in the state’s response to the pandemic.
The Idaho Press has compiled the current list of testing locations in Ada and Canyon counties, with contact information, testing criteria, and the type of test offered at each location.
Central District Health is expecting more testing locations will open up. The district has been working to get antigen tests to offer rapid testing at high-priority locations, said district spokesman Brandon Atkins.
The number of COVID-19 tests performed in Idaho has more than doubled since mid-September. In the week of Nov. 8-14, more than 38,000 tests were performed statewide, up from about 18,400 performed the week of Sept. 6-12, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard.
David Peterman, CEO of Primary Health Medical Group, said the number of COVID-19 tests the group has administered to Idahoans has increased rapidly this month. Early in November, he said Primary Health was administering 360 tests per day. In the third week of November, he said they were administering 500 tests per day, and in the last three days he said they have administered more than 650 per day, he said Monday.
"Testing tells us how widespread it is, but we are at such a high positivity rate at this point that greater measures need to be taken," Peterman said. "Testing itself is not going to solve the problem."
Idaho's testing positivity rate is among the highest in the country, according to the White House Coronavirus Task Force. The state's dashboard shows a positivity rate of 17.8% for the week of Nov. 8-14.
Contact tracing is rendered useless with the rate of community spread Idaho is seeing, Peterman said.
"Here is what I want you to do," he said, "I want you to wear your mask and not travel."
What are the different types of tests?
PCR testing refers to a lab-verified test to see if a patient is infected with COVID-19. This is the standard test, done by swabbing fluid from the back of the nose and analyzing the genetic material through a diagnostic process called polymerase chain reaction.
Antigen tests will give results within minutes of being administered. It is conducted the same way as a PCR test, however it uses different indicators to diagnose a person. The test instead checks for the presence of proteins that exist within the virus. While it is faster and cheaper than a PCR test, the FDA has released a report saying that antigen tests have a higher risk of false negatives. Because of this risk, some health care providers (such as Primary Health Medical Group) will not administer this type of test.
Of the tests Idaho tracks, less than 2% on average are antigen tests, while the rest are PCR tests.
Another type of testing is antibody tests, which are done via a blood draw. Antibodies are proteins found in your immune system that help you fight off specific infections. The presence of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) antibodies in a person’s immune system indicates that person had some form of previous infection from COVID-19. The CDC does not recommend using antibody tests as a way to diagnose current cases of suspected COVID-19.
How much does a test cost?
The costs of testing varies by testing location. Testing is free, including to those without insurance, at health centers and select pharmacies nationwide, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Many testing locations charge an administrative fee, Atkins said. More pricing details are available at the testing sites' websites or by calling them.
What does a doctor screening mean?
Some places require that you first meet with a health care professional before being allowed to be tested. This means having a doctor or other provider determine your risk of infection, generally by assessing if you meet testing criteria.
How do I know if I meet testing criteria?
When testing locations say that people looking to get tested must meet testing criteria, they are referring to the list of testing guidelines outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While Idaho’s testing capabilities have greatly expanded since the pandemic began in March, resources are still not abundant. Many places are limiting tests to those who meet the following qualifications:
- People who have been referred by a health care provider or by a public health department.
- People who have had close contact with someone who had a confirmed case of COVID-19. Close contact is defined as being less than 6 feet away from them for more than 15 minutes.
- People who are displaying symptoms of COVID-19. The most common symptoms are:
- Fever
- Chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- Loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
For more specific details on testing criteria, contact the testing site before attempting to schedule a test.
How can I order an at-home test?
Albertsons and Safeway pharmacies have partnered with the Idaho State Board of Pharmacy to offer free at-home COVID-19 tests to residents.
Officials said the test, which relies a saliva sample instead of a nasal swab, can be shipped directly to a person's home after they complete a registration form online. The person will be notified when they can pick up the test or have it delivered.
Canyon County Testing Sites
Albertsons - Multiple locations
- Test type: Saliva test to complete at home
- Doctor's screening required
- www.scheduletest.com
Fred Meyer - Multiple locations
- Test type: Antibody test
- Testing available to all
- www.fredmeyer.com
Medical Clinic Pharmacy #8442
315 E. Elm St. #150, Caldwell
- Test type: Antigen test
Primary Health Medical Group - North Caldwell
512 N. 21 Ave., Caldwell
- Test type: Self-administered or provider-administered PCR testing
- Appointment required. Symptomatic and asymptomatic people can be tested
- www.primaryhealth.com
Primary Health - Nampa
700 Caldwell Blvd., Nampa
- Test type: PCR
- Appointment required, call for an appointment. Symptomatic and asymptomatic people can be tested
- www.primaryhealth.com
Primary Health - Nampa Garrity
1375 N. Happy Valley Road, Nampa; 208-809-2869
- Test type: PCR
- Appointment required, call for an appointment. Symptomatic and asymptomatic people can be tested
- www.primaryhealth.com
Ridley's Pharmacy - Middleton
430 E. Main St., Middleton; 208-585-2900
- Test type: PCR
- Appointment required, testing criteria must be met
- Drive-thru testing available
- www.doineedacovid19test.com
Rite Aid - Caldwell
2107 Blaine St., Caldwell; 208-455-1094
- Test type: PCR
- Doctor's screening required, must complete online screening to schedule an appointment if eligible
- Appointment required, schedule online
- www.riteaid.com
Saint Alphonsus - Garrity
1150 N. Sister Catherine Way, Nampa; 208-302-7050
- Test type: PCR
- Service will occur either in your vehicle or by the side of your vehicle. Once you arrive, you will be assessed for your risk of COVID-19 and may be tested
- Schedule a test online
- www.saintalphonsus.org
Saltzer Health - Caldwell
512 E. Elm St., Caldwell; 208-463-3000
- Test type: PCR test
- Doctor's screening required
- Schedule online. A provider will determine if you should be tested for COVID-19
- www.saltzerhealth.com
Saltzer Health - Hawaii Ave., Nampa
215 E. Hawaii Ave.; 208 -288-4956
- Test type: PCR
- You will be seen by a provider for a medical assessment to determine if you are eligible for a test
- Make an appointment online
- www.saltzerhealth.com
Saltzer Health - St. Luke’s Drive, Nampa
9850 W. St. Luke's Drive; 208-463-3000
- Test type: PCR
- You will be seen by a provider for a medical assessment to determine if you are eligible for a test
- Make an appointment online
- www.saltzerhealth.com
Terry Reilly - Caldwell
2005 Arlington Ave., Caldwell; 208-459-1025
- Test type: PCR test, to those who meet have symptoms of the virus or were exposed
- Call to schedule an appointment
- www.trhs.org
Terry Reilly - Homedale
108 E. Idaho Ave., Homedale; 208-337-3089
- Test type: PCR test, to those who meet have symptoms of the virus or were exposed
- Call to schedule an appointment
- www.trhs.org
Terry Reilly - Marsing
201 Main St., Marsing; 208-896-4159
- Test type: PCR test, to those who meet have symptoms of the virus or were exposed
- Call to schedule an appointment
- www.trhs.org
Terry Reilly - Melba
150 Second St., Melba; 208-495-1011
- Test type: PCR
- Appointment required, testing people who meet criteria
- www.trhs.org
Terry Reilly - Middleton
201 S. Paradise Ave., Middleton; 208-585-0048
- Test type: PCR
- Appointment required, testing people who meet criteria
- www.trhs.org
Terry Reilly - First St., Nampa
207 First St. S., Nampa; 208-466-7869
- Test type: PCR
- Appointment required, testing people who meet criteria
- www.trhs.org
Terry Reilly - Nampa 16th
223 16th Ave. N., Nampa; 208- 467-7654
- Test type: PCR
- Walk-in testing available
- www.trhs.org
Walgreens - Caldwell Blvd.
932 Caldwell Blvd., Nampa; 208-455-1792
- Test type: PCR
- Appointment required, schedule online
- www.walgreens.com
Walmart - Caldwell
5108 Cleveland Blvd., Caldwell; 208-845-5066
- Test type: Saliva test to complete at home
- Schedule a test online
- www.doineedacovid19test.com
Ada County Testing Sites
AFC Urgent Care - Garden City
6965 N. Glenwood St., Garden City; 208-215-7956
- Test type: PCR and antibody testing
- No appointment needed. Symptomatic and asymptomatic people can be tested
- www.afcurgentcare.com/garden-city
Albertsons - Multiple locations
- Test type: Saliva test to complete at home
- Doctor's screening required
- www.scheduletest.com
BSU University Health Services - Boise
1529 Belmont St., Boise; 208-426-1459
- Test type: PCR testing
- Appointment required, Testing criteria must be met
- www.boisestate.edu/healthservices/
Custom Rx - Kuna
173 W. Fourth St., Kuna; 208-922-4400
- Test type: Antigen and PCR
- Appointment not required, symptomatic and asymptomatic people can be tested
- Drive-thru testing only
- www.customrxidaho.com
Family Medicine Health Center - Interfaith Sanctuary
1620 W. River St., Boise; 208-343-2630
- Test type: PCR tests
- Appointment required, testing limited to Idahoans experiencing homelessness and symptoms
- www.interfaithsanctuary.org
Family Medicine Health Center - Meridian Schools Clinic
925 NW First St., Meridian; 208-514-2500
- Test type: PCR and antigen testing
- Testing criteria must be met
- Children and adolescents only
- www.fmridaho.org
Family Medicine Health Center - Raymond Testing Center
777 N. Raymond St., Boise; 208-514-2500
- Test type: PCR and antigen testing
- Testing criteria must be met
- www.fmridaho.org
Fred Meyer - Multiple locations
- Test type: Antibody test
- Testing available to all
- www.fredmeyer.com
Primary Health - Cole and Fairview
1475 N. Cole Road, Boise; 208-809-2880
- Test type: Self-administered or provider-administered PCR testing
- Appointment required. Symptomatic and asymptomatic people can be tested
- www.primaryhealth.com
Primary Health - Garden City
5601 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City; 208-809-2865
- Test type: Self-administered or provider-administered PCR testing
- Drive-thru testing only
- Appointment required. Symptomatic and asymptomatic people can be tested
- www.primaryhealth.com
Primary Health - Pediatric Urgent Care, Meridian
3280 E. Lanark St., Meridian; 208-377-4400
- Test type: Self-administered or provider-administered PCR testing
- Appointment required. Symptomatic and asymptomatic people can be tested
- www.primaryhealth.com
Terry Reilly - 23rd St.
300 S. 23rd St., Boise; 208-344-3512
- Test type: PCR tests
- Testing criteria must be met
- www.trhs.org
Terry Reilly - Latah St.
848 La Cassia Drive, Boise; 208-344-0086
- Test type: PCR tests
- Testing criteria must be met
- www.trhs.org
Ridley’s - Kuna
1403 N. Meridian Road, Kuna; 208-922-9566
- Test type: PCR
- Appointment required, testing criteria must be met
- Drive-thru testing available
- www.doineedacovid19test.com
Ridley’s - Star
9732 W. State St., Star; 208-9286-0906
- Test type: PCR
- Appointment required, testing criteria must be met
- Drive-through testing available
- www.doineedacovid19test.com
Rite Aid - Eagle Road
3250 S. Eagle Road, Meridian; 208-898-2543
- Test type: PCR test
- Appointment required, testing criteria must be met
- Drive-thru testing available
- www.riteaid.com
Rite Aid - Overland Road
5005 W. Overland Road, Boise; 208-389-1448
- Test type: PCR test
- Appointment required, testing criteria must be met
- Drive-thru testing available
- www.riteaid.com
Saint Alphonsus - Meridian
3025 W. Cherry Lane B, Meridian; 208-302-2683
- Test type: Antigen testing
- No appointment required, testing criteria must be met
- Drive-thru testing only
- www.saintalphonsus.org
Saltzer Urgent Care Clinic
360 E. Montvue Drive #100, Meridian; 208-463-3000
- Test type: PCR testing, antigen test available but limited to exposed healthcare workers
- Appointment required, testing criteria must be met
- www.saltzerhealth.com
St. Luke’s - Ada Medical Associates Clinic
3399 E. Louise Drive #200, Meridian; 208-288-2255
- Test type: PCR test
- Appointment required, testing criteria must be met
- Drive-thru testing only
- www.stlukesonline.org
St. Luke’s - Anderson Plaza, Boise
222 N. Second St. Ste. 307, Boise; 208-381-8829
- Test type: PCR test
- Appointment required, testing criteria must be met
- www.stlukesonline.org
St. Luke’s - Urgent Care Clinic, Boise
701 E. Parkcenter Blvd., Suite B, Boise; 208-381-6500
- Test type: PCR test
- Appointment required, testing criteria must be met
- www.stlukesonline.org
St. Luke’s - Regional Medical Center
190 E. Bannock St., Boise; 208-381-2222
- Test type: PCR test
- Appointment required, testing criteria must be met
- www.stlukesonline.org
VA Medical Center - Boise
500 W. Fort St., Boise; 208-422-1000
- Test type: PCR tests
- Appointment required, testing criteria must be met
- Veterans only
- www.boise.va.gov
Walgreens - LabCorp Swab and Send, Meridian
1570 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian; 208-888-0034
- Test type: PCR test
- Appointment required, testing criteria must be met
- Drive-thru testing available
- www.walgreens.com
Walgreens - Overland Road
4924 W. Overland Road, Boise; 208-321-2669
- Test type: PCR test
- Appointment required, testing criteria must be met
- Drive-thru testing available
- www.walgreens.com