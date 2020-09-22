The Nampa School District announced it is providing free breakfast and lunch for any child 1-18 years old under the USDA Seamless Summer Operations program. This program is available to the district and community until Dec. 31 or until the program runs out of funds.
During hybrid school operation, which began Monday, lunch will be served inside the school for students attending in person on that day. Breakfast will be served at the beginning of the day and lunch during the scheduled lunch periods. The public and blended learning students who are not at school that day will be able to pick up lunches outside of the school. On Wednesdays, meals will be served outside the school and via buses.
During hybrid school operation, meal service times for the public and hybrid learning at-home students will be as follows:
Monday 11:15-11:45 a.m. at all schools
Tuesday 11:15-11:45 a.m. at all schools
Wednesday 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at all schools and additional bus delivery service
Thursday 11:15-11:45 a.m. at all schools
Friday 11:15-11:45 a.m. at all schools
The bus operation will only occur on Wednesdays and is as follows:
#202
11:55 a.m. 12:05 p.m. Davis Avenue at Lyons Park (tennis courts)
12:14-12:24 p.m. 12th Street South (curb by new Grocery Outlet)
#113
11:38-11:48 a.m. 13th Avenue North at 7th Street North (pool area)
11:57 a.m. — 12:07 p.m. 2nd Street North at 17th Avenue North (Indian Creek Park)
12:11-12:21 p.m. 1st Street South at 18th Avenue South (Land View Inc)
12:29-12:39 p.m. Nampa Civic Center
#211
11:37-11:47 a.m. Garrity Boulevard at North Venice Street (Howard’s Tackle Shop)
11:56 a.m. — 12:06 p.m. North Happy Valley Road at East Orchard Avenue (Gateway Station Apartments)
12:10-12:20 p.m. North 44th Street at Airport Road
12:25-12:35 p.m. Airport Road at Garrity RV Park
#188
11:43-11:53 a.m. Elder Street at East Hawaii Avenue
11:56 a.m. — 12:06 p.m. 504 E. Florida Avenue (Port Of Hope)
12:11-12:21 p.m. Sunnyridge Road at Liberty Park (by playground equipment)
#203
11:37-11:47 a.m. Common Area east side of the Greenbelt on Iowa Avenue
11:50 a.m. — noon South Chestnut Street at Connecticut Avenue (by Power Plant)
12:08-12:18 p.m. East Sheridan Avenue at South Ivy Street (Hope Park)
12:24-12:34 p.m. 21st Avenue South at 5th Street South (Eastside Park)
#204
11:40-11:50 a.m. Birch Lane at Watercress Avenue
11:54 a.m. — 12:04 p.m. East Orah Way at East Brandts Creek Way (by pool)
12:14-12:24 p.m. 4th Avenue North at 9th Street North
12:29-12:39 p.m. 1st Avenue North at North Gateway Street (apartments)
12:45-12:55 p.m. 9th Avenue North at 6th Street North (Church Of Rock)
1-1:05 p.m. 807 N. Franklin Blvd./Mason Creek RV Park
#205
11:37-11:47 a.m. Lone Star Road at North Bluestone Drive
11:49-11:59 a.m. North Tiaga Avenue at West Dew Mist Drive (Sunset Oaks Park)
12:02-12:12 p.m. Lone Star Road at North Amaya Way
12:19-12:29 p.m. West Orchard Avenue at North Lotus Springs Way
12:34-12:44 p.m. 571 Caldwell Blvd. (Country Living Trailer Park)
12:47-12:57 p.m. West Orchard Avenue at North Horton Street
#206
11:18-11:28 a.m. South Lexis Lane at South Lexis Way
11:32-11:42 a.m. Osborne Park/South Avondale Avenue
11:56 a.m. — 12:06 p.m. 9031 Lakeshore Market
12:15-12:25 p.m. Hillview Drive at Boothill Drive
12:30-12:40 p.m. Dry Lake Road at West Stage Coach Road