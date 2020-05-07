NAMPA — After a brief increase in donations to its food pantry, the Nampa Salvation Army Corps is seeing slower donations and is dealing with an ongoing deficit in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Before the pandemic began, the Salvation Army's Nampa food pantry was already seeing lower donations and a higher demand for food. Though food donations briefly rose shortly after, Capt. Ricky Scruggs said donations are slowing down again.
"We've got to find a way to do more with less right now," Scruggs said.
Demand for the pantry has remained high, and is rising, Scruggs said. On top of that, he said the Salvation Army's Nampa shelter is carrying a $109,000 annual deficit, which is more difficult to overcome amidst the current crisis.
Despite the obstacles, Scruggs said the Nampa Salvation Army expanded its service, rather than pulling back. The food pantry has maintained its regular hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 403 12th Ave. S., and he said they have kept their emergency winter shelter open through May 21 and may have to stay open longer. The shelter typically ends its overnight services in March.
Because of this, Scruggs said the Salvation Army's highest needs are money and manpower. The Salvation Army gives a health screening to every person who uses the shelter, and the building is constantly being disinfected, which all takes work to accomplish.
Gathering volunteers is much more difficult during a pandemic. Scruggs said each volunteer must be thoroughly vetted to make sure they don't have COVID-19 and can't contaminate the Salvation Army's facilities.
"The chances are rare, but we can't afford it," Scruggs said.
Volunteers can work from a separate office set up to take calls from people seeking the nonprofit's assistance. Scruggs said the volume of calls to the Salvation Army has risen dramatically over the past few weeks.
To contact the Nampa Corps about volunteer opportunities, call 208-467-6586 or visit salarmy.us/NampaCOVID-19.