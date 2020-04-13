NAMPA — Amid a decrease in calls for service, the Nampa Police Department is continuing to find ways to keep busy and engage with the community.
One such initiative is the agency's "Story Time with Nampa PD," a video series in which officers and dispatchers read bedtime stories for children. The stories are read from inside the station, dispatch center or the front seat of a patrol vehicle. The first video posted April 2 on the department's Facebook page, garnering hundreds of likes, views and shares.
Since then, the officers and dispatchers have read many more stories via social media, including "If You Feed a Mouse a Cookie" and Dr. Seuss' "There's a Wocket in My Pocket." But this isn't some new philosophy, Nampa Police Chief Joe Huff said; it's an example of "good, old-fashioned community policing."
Huff said the department got the idea for the "Story Time with Nampa PD" series from other police agencies in the state, such as the Twin Falls Police Department, and across the country. He added it's a way for them not only to show the more human — and humorous — side of the department, but take away some of the fear and anxiety families might have during the COVID-19 pandemic, even if just for a few minutes.
Huff said the agency has combined the day and early swing shifts, as well as the night and late swing shifts, into one team in response to the coronavirus and Gov. Brad Little's stay-home order. This allows any officer who is free from taking their normal calls for service to "go around and educate folks."
Huff said the department is receiving about 50% fewer calls, both non-emergency and 911, since the stay-home order was issued in mid-March. Now, the current call volume is roughly 150 to 200 calls per day, which enables officers to be proactive and focus more on these learning opportunities.
"Our whole goal is education rather than enforcement," Huff said. "If we have to take enforcement action, we will, but our goal is to not do that."
Through the city's Nampa Ready program — an emergency response network for residents — the agency has been able to help people who have sent questions to the communication system determine whether a business or service is considered essential. Huff said as of Monday, the department hasn't fined any resident or business for violating the governor's order, which is in effect until at least Wednesday.
COMMUNITY MORALE
Along with reading bedtime stories, officers have also been able to help with birthday celebrations. Many parents have had to cancel their child's birthday party due to COVID-19, and in an effort to have a safe — yet memorable — celebration, some have reached out to Nampa police for assistance, Huff said. This results in the available officers driving by the child's house, creating a parade of patrol vehicles and an echo of birthday wishes from the cars' loudspeakers. Like the "Story Time" series, these moments have been captured on video and posted to the department's social media pages.
Residents in Nampa and across the Treasure Valley commented their appreciation and thanks to the department for its efforts with the "Story Time" series and the birthday celebrations.
Aimee Renee Franco said her 9-year-old daughter "really enjoys you reading to her every night."
"Thank you so much Nampa PD. We appreciate you so much," Franco said on the April 4 post.
Lacy Johnson shared a similar sentiment on that same video in which Nampa Police Lt. Eric Skoglund read "Winnie the Pooh." Johnson said her daughter couldn't take her eyes off the video.
"She was laughing and having the best time," Johnson said. "Thank you for this! You guys are the best."
Comments even came from people living outside the state. Ginger York, a Seattle resident, thanked the officer for reading a story from Dr. Seuss — one of her favorite authors — on April 5.
"One of the best things about entering this alternate way of living is that so many people like your officers are putting forth a unique effort to engage," York added. "I appreciate you all."
It isn't just the community who enjoys these videos, but the officers, Huff said.
"Our guys like doing stuff like that," he said. "It means everything to the person and the family for us to spend four to five minutes driving through the subdivision. … Again, it's just another form of community policing, and it shows people that we aren't just out here to write tickets. We are a part of the community we police."
Huff said these positive interactions have the ability to help shape and have an impact on children's view of police departments.
"You never know what that could lead to later on," he added.
Nampa Detective Gary Marang, an agency spokesman, said the initiatives, no matter how small, also show the department's continued commitment to the city of Nampa, especially in times of uncertainty.
Huff said the department has felt tremendous support from the community as well. They've received cleaning supplies, food and messages of thanks written in chalk near the station on Second Street South and throughout the city. Resto Clean, a Nampa-based cleaning service, even disinfected all of the agency's patrol vehicles.
"The support for public safety in our community is so great, and we're so lucky for that," Huff said. "We're in the same boat as everyone else with this, and we appreciate everybody who is working with us on this and staying in compliance with the governor's order to help get things back on track."
"What we are doing as a community is working," Marang added. "We just need to keep doing it."