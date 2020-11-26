NAMPA — Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling urged residents to take personal responsibility in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in a statement released by her office Wednesday afternoon.
Although the city council hasn't passed a mask mandate, Kling said she strongly encouraged people to wear face coverings. She also asked that residents stay home and maintain a 6-foot distance from others if unable to wear a mask.
"Not because someone is making you, because someone is asking you — I’m asking you on behalf of those who can’t. On behalf of families who have lost loved ones to this illness. On behalf of our vulnerable populations. On behalf of businesses who have closed their doors or lost their retirement because of COVID. On behalf of those waiting to see a doctor or those whose elective, yet needed, surgery has been postponed, due to lack of capacity in our hospitals," Kling said in the statement.
She told residents it was imperative to slow the spread to "not overwhelm our hospitals and health care providers and to get out kids back in school." Kling added that people needed to support one another during this time rather than "turning neighbors in for not wearing masks or following certain rules."
This is a contrast from the actions taken last week by Boise Mayor Lauren McLean, who issued a new public health order instructing police to ticket or arrest people who refuse to wear masks and refuse to leave local businesses when asked. Business owners also can temporarily lose their business license if there is a "clear and immediate threat" because staffers and/or customers aren't following mask requirements.
The order, which went into effect Monday and prompted protests outside McLean's home, further builds upon the city's initial mask mandate enacted in July.
"What we are currently doing is not working. If we do not change our approach our health and economy will suffer," McLean's office wrote in the Nov. 19 announcement. "One city alone can't do everything that is needed to slow the spread of the virus. … Our hope is that around the valley and around the state, we can see leaders step up to take action."
As of Wednesday, the city of Nampa logged more than 7,800 COVID-19 cases, accounting for a majority of the cases in Canyon County, per Southwest District Health.