NAMPA — Even as the state nears the possible end of first phase of reopening, St. Luke's Dr. Michaela Schulte urges the public to keep using caution in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as Idaho will likely be dealing with more cases into the future.
"COVID is here to stay with us for a little while longer," Schulte said during a virtual meeting Friday with other local health care providers, hosted by the Nampa Chamber of Commerce.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 254 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canyon County and six deaths. Statewide, there were 2,293 COVID-19 cases and 69 deaths.
Nampa Chamber of Commerce President Mitch Minnette gathered some common questions about COVID-19 he heard from community members to ask the health care professionals in order to advise the public as businesses begin to reopen.
Is COVID-19 the same as the flu?
Saint Alphonsus Dr. Darin Lee said it is a misconception to consider COVID-19 similar to the flu. By his estimates, he said COVID-19 is about 10 times more fatal than the flu. Saint Alphonsus President Travis Leach said COVID-19 is the second-leading cause of death in the U.S. behind heart disease.
Schulte said during the last flu season, which lasted about six months between September and April, approximately 24,000 Americans died from the flu. In the last couple of months since the COVID-19 pandemic began in the U.S., there have been about 81,000 deaths related to the novel coronavirus, according to the New York Times.
Beyond having a higher mortality rate, Lee said there are fewer measures to protect people from COVID-19 compared to the flu. Whereas people can get flu shots, there is no vaccine for COVID-19 yet.
Are hospitals inflating the severity of COVID-19?
Leach estimated that Canyon County hospitals are about 50% full, but that is mostly because those hospitals took drastic measures to increase space and implement social distancing when COVID-19 cases started surging in New York and Blaine County. He said COVID-19 can spread quickly enough that local hospitals could be swamped within a single day, even if they're not overwhelmed currently.
"It's definitely not trivial," Leach said.
Schulte said when COVID-19 cases were surging in south-central Idaho's Blaine County, where Sun Valley is, St. Luke's had to temporarily close a hospital in Ketchum because staff were falling ill. The hospital reopened within a week because other staff rallied together, she said, but the novel coronavirus still has significantly taxed the medical system.
What condition are COVID-19 patients in when they come to the hospital?
Lee said it's hard to describe patients' conditions because COVID-19 symptoms are so vague. Many of the patients that come to the hospital appear fine, and are able to return home and self-quarantine. He's seen other cases where patients seem fine at first, but their infection spread so rapidly that they required a ventilator within hours.
"It’s really difficult to know upfront who has it and who doesn’t," Lee said.
Lee said the most common symptoms are coughing, fever and body aches. He's also seen symptoms similar to the stomach flu, such as diarrhea. He said it is most difficult to identify patients who don't look sick, but will become sick.
What treatments are effective?
Schulte said medical professionals are tracking down some leads, but nothing has inspired strong confidence yet. She said St. Luke's recently started administering plasma treatments to some patients with severe cases, and the results are promising so far.
Plasma treatments see COVID-19 patients receive a blood transfusion from someone who previously recovered from the disease. Though the initial results are promising, Schulte said the treatment is still in a trial basis, and is only given to patients in critical condition.
Schulte said she is most hopeful for a vaccine to emerge to treat COVID-19, but that will take some time. According to a BBC News report, experts believe a vaccine may be available by mid-2021.
What are health care professionals doing to keep patients safe?
St. Luke's Chief Operating Officer Joan Agee said staff at St. Luke's facilities screen everyone who enters their buildings for COVID-19 symptoms. If they have symptoms, she said they're given a mask and put in an isolated area.
In addition, Agee said staff are constantly cleaning surfaces and visitors are not allowed inside St. Luke's hospitals, to protect the other patients.
Agee said it is safe for people to make appointments to medical providers for other health care needs. She said she fears that some people are holding off on doing so out of fear for their own safety.
Do medical professionals recommend people wear masks in public?
Agee said medical professionals are encouraging all people to wear masks. The more people who wear masks, the more protected everyone will be, she said.
Schulte pointed out that it's important to wear masks safely as well. She said people should be careful not to touch their face while wearing a mask, otherwise the germs on the mask can travel to other surfaces. She said washing hands and covering coughs is also important.
How are hospitals predicting how the pandemic will continue as businesses try to rebound?
Leach said research suggests Idaho hit its peak of COVID-19 cases 10 to 14 days ago, as of May 8. However, he said medical professionals expect to see an increase in cases moving forward, and the hospital's response will depend on the severity of the cases.
Schulte said it's important to prepare ahead of time, because the information on new cases will be delayed, considering the amount of time it takes for symptoms to appear and the time it takes for test results to get back to hospitals.
“This will be something that will be very difficult to forecast accurately," Schulte said.