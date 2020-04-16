NAMPA — Nampa City Council voted unanimously to extend the city's state of emergency until May 4 during a special council meeting Wednesday.
The vote followed an hourlong discussion broadcast via livestream, in which a majority of council members expressed concern over how Idaho Gov. Brad Little's extension of the statewide stay-home order until April 30 will impact local businesses.
Canyon County has 179 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday night, with five recorded deaths.
Several council members said the state's response to slow the spread of COVID-19 is bad for small businesses, though they understand the public health need. Councilman Jacob Bower said he opposed Little's decision to extend the stay-home order, and was moved to tears recalling local business owners and employees who are negatively impacted by the order.
Councilman Darl Bruner requested the extended state of emergency last until April 30, in line with Little's stay-home order. He suggested the council could hold a special meeting to extend the state of emergency again if necessary, but he said he didn't see a reason to make the state of emergency longer than necessary in order to allow local businesses to reopen as soon as possible.
But Douglas Waterman, Nampa's city attorney, said the state of emergency does not determine whether non-essential businesses can reopen — the stay-home order controls that. Mayor Debbie Kling said the state of emergency gives the city access to emergency funding to respond to the pandemic.
Bruner then asked Waterman to look into the consequences Nampa would face if the city chose not to honor the stay-home order if Little extended it past April 30.
Councilwoman Jean Mutchie, who works for St. Luke's Health System, was the only council member who expressed support for Little's actions. After seeing firsthand how COVID-19 affects patients and their families, she said the ramifications will be much worse if people don't respect public health advice.
Kling said she respects the need to follow public health agencies and respond appropriately to the pandemic, but she also said she hopes to reopen Nampa businesses starting in May. However, Kling said reopening venues for larger gatherings will likely have to wait until later.
Kling said no matter what decisions the council makes in response to COVID-19, it is impossible to make everyone happy because the public opinion is so split.
"Some don’t think the coronavirus is real, but others are very, very concerned," Kling said.
Later on in the meeting, the council also voted unanimously to reopen Ridgecrest and Centennial golf courses effective Thursday. Kling said Caldwell is also opening its public golf courses on Friday.
Nampa Parks and Recreation Director Darrin Johnson said the clubhouses at the golf courses will remain closed. City employees plan to install signs recommending social distancing, and players will be asked to use one golf cart per person, unless the participants live in the same house, Johnson said.
The council also voted unanimously to forgive all parking fees for the city's leased parking spots in downtown Nampa through the month of May in an effort to support businesses that are closed right now. Chief of Staff Rick Hogaboam said this will cost the city about $2,000.