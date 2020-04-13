NAMPA — St. Luke’s Nampa celebrated a milestone and an inspiring patient Friday.
The hospital’s first COVID-19 positive who spent two weeks on a ventilator was taken off the ventilator, the hospital announced in a press release Monday. Christ Waters was admitted to St. Luke’s Nampa’s Intensive Care Unit on March 26 and had to be intubated. Fourteen days later, on April 9, she was well enough to have the intubation removed.
The celebrate her progress, St. Luke’s Nampa caregivers lined the halls to show their support for the 66-year-old patient as she left the ICU on Friday.
“These nurses and staff knew how to balance their compassion with their profession,” Waters stated in the release. “I’m sure I wouldn’t be here without them.”
Waters was discharged from St. Luke’s Nampa hospital and went home one day later. Waters has been a waitress for more than 30 years at the Stage Coach and says she plans to proudly display the “Me: 1, COVID-19: 0” sign in her window at her house.
“It was recognizing this was a success for everyone,” nursing supervisor Losa Manuokafoa said in the release. “This is going to keep happening.”