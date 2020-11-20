NAMPA — Nampa City Hall will be closed to the public for a minimum of two weeks as of Friday.
Officials said the city departments are operating by appointment only, and will continue to be available through online services, phone and email communication.
Department contacts:
- Clerk’s office — 208-468-5415; clerks@cityofnampa.us
- Human resources — 208-468-4412; hrstaff@cityofnampa.us
- Mayor’s office — 208-468-5401; mayor@cityofnampa.us
The building will reopen to the public after the two-week period depending on the city's COVID-19 status, officials said. More information can be found at cityofnampa.us.