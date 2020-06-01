NAMPA — Victor Rodriguez had spent the afternoon on April 26 cutting up railroad ties in his backyard.
Victor, a Nampa city councilman and retired police officer, said he wasn’t making much progress with a handsaw, so he decided to buy a chainsaw from a local hardware store. The job went much smoother after that.
His wife, Delsie Rodriguez, watched from inside their home on West Creek Court, worrying he was going to injure himself.
“The way he was handling it, I thought, ‘Oh, my God. He’s going to cut a limb,’” Delsie recalled.
“I was in my mode, man,” Victor added with a laugh.
Delsie said she fully expected the pair was going to have to make a trip to hospital that day. And they did — just not for the reason she initially thought.
‘AN IMMENSE PRESSURE’
Once Victor finished cutting the ties, he planned to take all 500 pounds to the Canyon County Landfill. Delsie said she’d go with him.
“It was strange. … Delsie never goes with me to the dump,” he said. “It’s like she just knew.”
Before the pair could unload the ties, Victor felt a tightening in his chest. He thought something was wrong with his lungs. But they were almost to the landfill, and he didn’t want to have to come back another day.
“It was an immense pressure,” Victor recalled. “It hurt. It was bad.”
He said he didn’t have the standard heart attack symptoms, such as rapid breathing, loss of breath or pain in the jaw, neck and left arm, so he thought it was something else.
Delsie tried to get him to go to the hospital, but Victor wanted to finish the task. He’d worry about whatever was going on with his body later.
Once they finished unloading the ties, Victor said they should just go back home. He wanted to take a shower and thought the feeling in his chest would go away with time, and if not, then they would go to the hospital. Delsie, who was now driving their truck, had other plans.
Rather than returning to their house, she drove to Saint Alphonsus South Nampa Emergency on 12th Avenue Road.
Victor was seen almost immediately, he said. But Delsie couldn’t go with him due to COVID-19 restrictions. She had to stay in the waiting room.
Much to his dismay, Victor actually was having a heart attack, and soon, he was taken to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center on East Flamingo Avenue across town. He didn’t have his cellphone with him, so he was unable to communicate this change to Delsie, who was eventually told by staff of the transfer.
Delsie drove to the new location and attempted to enter the hospital, but couldn’t. She, again, wasn’t allowed to be with him because of the ongoing pandemic, and this time, she’d have to stay in the car, not the waiting room.
‘MY GOODBYE TO HIM’
Victor’s condition started to worsen, he said. He kept having smaller heart attacks on top of the larger one he was already experiencing due to his elevated blood pressure.
Victor said his chest was opened up, and the procedure revealed four of his heart’s arteries were blocked, including one known as a widowmaker if clogged. The doctor wasn’t going to be able to continue; instead, Victor would need to go to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise. A balloon and pump were inserted in his heart as a temporary measure to keep him alive.
“That’s what saved me — I didn’t know that at the time,” he said. “In the meantime, I couldn’t tell Delsie what was going on. … Here I am emotionally distressed, let alone physically distressed, and I couldn’t, I couldn’t see her.”
Delsie was told of this latest move by the Nampa staff and had to remain at the pair’s home, waiting for updates. She kept busy by phoning family, friends and Victor’s colleagues to let them know what had happened.
Delsie said she later received a call from a nurse, asking her to come to the Boise hospital. Due to the severity of his condition, the nurse had received permission for Delsie to see him before his operation.
“I knew that that was probably going to be my goodbye to him,” Delsie said, tears welling in her eyes.
Delsie said they had a couple of hours together, which allowed them to have “the discussions we needed to have” if Victor didn’t survive the procedure.
The pair said their goodbyes, and Victor was whisked away for quadruple bypass surgery. Delsie said she wholly believed she had just seen her husband for the last time.
She continued to receive updates from staff throughout the operation, which was ultimately successful.
“God bless Saint Alphonsus and their medical staff,” Victor said.
‘A DIFFERENT POLICY’
The pair said the experience allowed them to better empathize with the thousands of families who have a loved one sick in the hospital with COVID-19 — many of whom are never reunited.
“By the grace of God, I don’t know why I had that opportunity (to see him before surgery), but I’ll take it,” Delsie said.
“We are very conscientious, and we don’t go anywhere. We don’t do anything. We’ve been self-isolating since March. We don’t have COVID, and we still couldn’t be together. I thought that was very unfortunate, and it made me mad because I wanted her there,” Victor added. “I’m not angry by any means; I just wish there was a different policy in place. … Had I died, Delsie wouldn’t have seen me. My kids wouldn’t have seen me.”
It was Victor’s only complaint, he said. But the couple ultimately understood why they couldn’t be together.
Delsie said the stricter precautions helped to safeguard her husband from any illness, including the coronavirus, as he recovered from the open-heart procedure, giving her better peace of mind.
Victor was discharged a few days after the surgery, and when Delsie came to pick him up, it was the first time they had seen each other since saying their goodbyes — now, they were able to say hello.
“It was a mixed bag of feelings; it was relief, it was joy, it was sadness because I didn’t really know how it affected him until I saw his face,” Delsie recalled. “Mostly, I was just glad I had my husband.”
“We’re here,” Victor added. “We made it, and we’re together.”