NAMPA — Nampa Christian Schools plan to reopen its elementary and secondary school campus on Monday, according to Superintendent Greg Wiles.
Staff have used distance learning since Gov. Brad Little issued his stay-home order, Wiles said in an email to the Idaho Press Friday. Now that the state shifted to a four-stage plan to reopen the economy, Nampa Christian Schools is opening under a modified plan, he said.
Nampa Christian Schools has two campuses in Nampa for preschool to high school students. It is separate from the Nampa School District. Wiles said the school enrolls about 730 students and has about 90 people on staff.
In an online survey, a majority of Nampa Christian parents who responded said they would support the schools reopening, Wiles said. He said he expects between 60-80% of students to return to the classroom Monday.
Nampa Christian has the luxury of being smaller, with average class sizes around 20 students, Wiles said. This will make it easier for the schools to reopen safely, although classes will not look the same as they did before, he said.
Both campuses are shortening to five-hour days, and will not offer busing or shuttling, Wiles said. Passing periods at the secondary school campus will be shortened, and students will eat lunch in their classrooms, he said. Their desks will also be spaced out as much as possible.
Nampa Christian Schools will continue to provide distance learning for families that are not comfortable sending their students back to school, or for teachers not comfortable with returning, Wiles said.
"We take the safety of our faculty, staff, students, their families and our community very seriously and believe that these options will allow us to move forward in a responsible manner," Wiles said in the email.
Though there was "plenty of concerns" from parents in response to the decision to reopen, Wiles said the overall response has largely been positive.
"I have a five-page document of thank yous saved," he said.
A letter from Southwest District Health Director Nikki Zogg endorsed Nampa Christian Schools' decision to reopen and said the school was following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Some of those guidelines include intensified disinfection protocol, revised student or staff illness policies and encouraging students, staff and visitors to wear face coverings while in school buildings.
"The school has shown commitment in establishing and maintaining an effective relationship with Southwest District Health to help address changing circumstances," Zogg said in the letter.
Wiles said he reviewed his plans to reopen with Little, Nampa Police Chief Joe Huff and Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling. Kling told the Idaho Press she met with Wiles Monday. Although the city of Nampa does not have jurisdiction over Nampa Christian Schools, she said she respected the school's decision to reopen and asked Wiles to ensure the school followed CDC guidelines and honored students that did not feel comfortable returning to school.
Many local school districts are remaining closed for the time being. Nampa School District spokeswoman Kathleen Tuck said district officials have not set a date to reopen schools yet, as they don't believe they can meet the recommended guidelines with community spread still prevalent.
Eric Exline, spokesman for the West Ada School District, said the district's board of trustees decided this week to keep schools closed and continue remote learning through the end of the school year.